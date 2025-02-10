Abt Has Made The Audi RSQ8 Even Less Subtle

‘Slow’ and ‘subtle’ are not words we’d use to describe the Audi RSQ8 – not unless they’re part of the sentences ‘not slow at all’ and ‘about as subtle as being punched in the face by an MMA fighter’.

If, however, you somehow find that the standard RSQ8 doesn’t go fast enough and doesn’t make enough of a statement doing it, then a solution is here in the form of the RSQ8 Legacy Edition, from long-running Audi tuning firm, Abt Sportsline.

Abt Audi RSQ8 Legacy Edition - rear

The German outfit has given the RSQ8 – which has 592bhp in standard form and 631bhp in Performance guise – a new intercooler and fiddled with the engine management system, leading to an output of a mighty 740bhp. Torque is similarly up from the Performance’s 627lb ft to 723lb ft. Basically, launch this thing hard and you’ll make the tarmac behind you go all crinkly.

You’ll probably shatter a few windows too, because Abt’s also given the Legacy Edition a custom stainless steel exhaust system to properly uncork some thunder from its 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8.

Abt Audi RSQ8 Legacy Edition - wheel detail

Abt says the top speed is unchanged – presumably from the RSQ8 Performance’s 174mph – but we’d expect a slight improvement over its 3.6-second 0-62mph time. Basically, this thing’s going to be really chuffing rapid.

It’ll probably do okay in the corners too despite being an absolute behemoth, because Abt’s fiddled with the RSQ8’s air suspension and its active roll stabilisation, leaving it sitting 20mm lower in the process.

Abt Audi RSQ8 Legacy Edition - rear

Now, obviously, you can’t do a tuned version of a massive performance SUV without absolutely covering it in carbon fibre, which is why you’ll find it on the Legacy Edition’s new front splitter, rear spoiler, bonnet inserts, and even on the wheelarch trims. The interior is a similar feast of carbon and Alcantara (apparently – we don't have any shot of it yet).

Abt’s only giving 125 cars the Legacy Edition treatment, and in Germany, it’ll cost €95,900. That’s a little under £80k or more than an entire low-mileage RSQ8 goes for second-hand. But they’re ever so slow and subtle, aren’t they?