Abt Has Made The Audi RSQ8 Even Less Subtle

The ‘Legacy Edition’ gives Audi’s biggest, fastest SUV a mighty 740bhp
Abt Audi RSQ8 Legacy Edition - front
Abt Audi RSQ8 Legacy Edition - front

‘Slow’ and ‘subtle’ are not words we’d use to describe the Audi RSQ8 – not unless they’re part of the sentences ‘not slow at all’ and ‘about as subtle as being punched in the face by an MMA fighter’.

If, however, you somehow find that the standard RSQ8 doesn’t go fast enough and doesn’t make enough of a statement doing it, then a solution is here in the form of the RSQ8 Legacy Edition, from long-running Audi tuning firm, Abt Sportsline.

Abt Audi RSQ8 Legacy Edition - rear
Abt Audi RSQ8 Legacy Edition - rear

The German outfit has given the RSQ8 – which has 592bhp in standard form and 631bhp in Performance guise – a new intercooler and fiddled with the engine management system, leading to an output of a mighty 740bhp. Torque is similarly up from the Performance’s 627lb ft to 723lb ft. Basically, launch this thing hard and you’ll make the tarmac behind you go all crinkly.

You’ll probably shatter a few windows too, because Abt’s also given the Legacy Edition a custom stainless steel exhaust system to properly uncork some thunder from its 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8.

Abt Audi RSQ8 Legacy Edition - wheel detail
Abt Audi RSQ8 Legacy Edition - wheel detail

Abt says the top speed is unchanged – presumably from the RSQ8 Performance’s 174mph – but we’d expect a slight improvement over its 3.6-second 0-62mph time. Basically, this thing’s going to be really chuffing rapid.

It’ll probably do okay in the corners too despite being an absolute behemoth, because Abt’s fiddled with the RSQ8’s air suspension and its active roll stabilisation, leaving it sitting 20mm lower in the process.

Abt Audi RSQ8 Legacy Edition - rear
Abt Audi RSQ8 Legacy Edition - rear

Now, obviously, you can’t do a tuned version of a massive performance SUV without absolutely covering it in carbon fibre, which is why you’ll find it on the Legacy Edition’s new front splitter, rear spoiler, bonnet inserts, and even on the wheelarch trims. The interior is a similar feast of carbon and Alcantara (apparently – we don't have any shot of it yet).

Abt’s only giving 125 cars the Legacy Edition treatment, and in Germany, it’ll cost €95,900. That’s a little under £80k or more than an entire low-mileage RSQ8 goes for second-hand. But they’re ever so slow and subtle, aren’t they?

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

Japanese
Even The Toyota HiAce Has Gazoo Racing Parts Now
Toyota HiAce with Version II GR parts - front
News
Abt Has Made The Audi RSQ8 Even Less Subtle
Abt Audi RSQ8 Legacy Edition - front
News
Volvo EX30 Gets A Cross Country Makeover
Volvo EX30 Cross Country - front
News
Renault Is Going Retro With Its Vans, Too
Renault Trafic, Estafette and Goelette
Top Gear
You Can Now Watch Classic Top Gear Literally Non-Stop On YouTube
Top Gear - Peel P50
News
The BMW Z4 Handschalter Is No Longer Green-Over-Tan Only
BMW Z4 in Thundernight

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Audi S5 Review: New Name, Same Game
Audi S5 - front 3/4
Reviews
2025 Mazda CX-80 Review: A Throwback In Many Good Ways, Some Not
Mazda CX-80, Artisan Red, front 3/4
Reviews
Porsche Macan EV Review: A Good EV, And A Decent Porsche
Porsche Macan 4 - front, driving
Reviews
2025 BMW M5 Review: Right Car, Wrong Badge
G90 BMW M5
Reviews
Porsche Panamera Turbo Review: You Really Don’t Need That Cayenne
Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid - front
Reviews
Mk8.5 VW Golf R Review: Sensible And Sensational
Mk8.5 VW Golf R, front 3/4