Could This Bentley Mulsanne Turbo ‘Shooting Brake’ Be All The Car You’d Ever Need?

One of 12 built by coachbuilder Coway, this, erm, boldly-specced mega-estate blends luxury, performance and practicality. Just try not to think about the fuel bill
Bentley Mulsanne Turbo 'Shooting Brake' - front
Bentley Mulsanne Turbo 'Shooting Brake' - front

As car journalists, we’re kind of duty-bound to get a bit overexcited about fast estate cars. ‘All the car you’d ever need’ – that’s the cliche we like to trot out, fully aware that actually, very few people actually need to outdrag a Porsche 911 while transporting a grandfather clock. Still, there’s something inherently appealing about the combination of speed, practicality and luxury, and, they’re all present and correct here, in this 1983 Bentley Mulsane Turbo ‘Shooting Brake’.

Now, we’re going to nitpick a bit, because (take note, Mercedes) this isn’t a shooting brake. They have three doors, like a Ferrari FF or a BMW M Coupe. What this is is an estate car, but Coway – the Lancashire-based coachbuilder that converted it – calls it a shooting brake, so we’ll roll with it through gritted teeth.

Bentley Mulsanne Turbo 'Shooting Brake' - boot
Bentley Mulsanne Turbo 'Shooting Brake' - boot

It’s one of 12 thought to have been converted to this spec by Coway. Ignore the fact that it looks a bit… hearsey, and that it’s been decked out in a fairly challenging mustard over claret paint scheme, and there’s a lot on offer.

Chief among these is Bentley’s six-and-three-quarter-litre V8 (the only engine whose displacement simply must be written out fully like that), in single-turbo guise. That delivers circa 385bhp to the back wheels through a three-speed automatic. Nothing mind-blowing by modern standards, then, but it should be plenty of shove in the real world.

Bentley Mulsanne Turbo 'Shooting Brake' - interior
Bentley Mulsanne Turbo 'Shooting Brake' - interior

It’s also a Bentley of the 1980s, which means its interior – thankfully trimmed in a much more subtle cream colour, although still with claret accents – is a veritable smorgasbord of squishy leather, polished wood and thick, shaggy carpet.

It’s also been kitted out with parking sensors (handy, because it’s about the same size as Dorset), a modern head unit with sat-nav and a CD multichanger (retro!), and, to fully lean into its estate-ness, roof bars.

Bentley Mulsanne Turbo 'Shooting Brake' - rear
Bentley Mulsanne Turbo 'Shooting Brake' - rear

It’s covered just over 37,500 miles from new and, for the first 21 years of its life, it lived on the Channel Island of Jersey, a place where the fastest you can legally drive is 40mph. Presumably, that monster of an engine never got above tickover during that time. It started life as a regular Mulsanne Turbo saloon, and it’s not entirely clear at what point it was wagonised.

Two owners later, this ultra-plush dog hauler is up for auction with Collecting Cars, where, as we write this with two days left on the sale, the highest bid is £9100. It’s not been serviced since early 2019, mind, so whoever does pick it up will probably want to get some maintenance done before they head off on the world’s most incongruous tip run.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
The Man Behind The Record-Shattering McMurtry Spéirling Has Died
McMurtry Spéirling - rear
McMurtry Spéirling - rear
News
The Ford Mustang GTD Is The Fastest American Car Ever Round The Nürburgring
Ford Mustang GTD laps the Nürburgring
Ford Mustang GTD laps the Nürburgring
News
BMW Has Built An Electric M2, But It’s Not What You Think
Electric BMW M2 prototype
Electric BMW M2 prototype
Toys and Gadgets
This Awesome Polestar Off-Roader Will Go On Sale Next Year*
Polestar TRX - front
Polestar TRX - front
News
Comments At The Ready: There’s Now An EV Conversion For The NA Mazda MX-5
Electrogenic Mazda MX-5 - front
Electrogenic Mazda MX-5 - front
News
The Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed Is Here To Make You Feel Like An F1 Driver*
Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed - front
Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed - front

Latest Reviews

Reviews
BMW Z4 Handschalter Review: A Transformative ‘Box
BMW Z4 Handschalter - rear
BMW Z4 Handschalter - rear
Reviews
BMW X3 M50 Review: Warmed-Over X3 Never Quite Hits The Mark
BMW X3 M50 - front
BMW X3 M50 - front
Reviews
Mini Aceman SE Review: Like A Cooper, But Bigger
Mini Aceman SE - front
Mini Aceman SE - front
Reviews
2024 Skoda Octavia vRS Review: Jack Of All Trades, Master Of One
2024 Skoda Octavia vRS, front 3/4, driving
2024 Skoda Octavia vRS, front 3/4, driving
Reviews
BMW M135 Review: A Superb All-Rounder That Lacks Something
BMW M135 - front
BMW M135 - front
Reviews
Abarth 695 75 Anniversario Review: More Fashion Accessory Than Hot Hatch
Abarth 695 Anniversario, front 3/4, driving
Abarth 695 Anniversario, front 3/4, driving