BMW Has Built An Electric M2, But It’s Not What You Think

In a video documenting the development of the upcoming battery-powered M car, we get a glimpse at an unusual prototype
Electric BMW M2 prototype
Electric BMW M2 prototype

An electric BMW M car is on its way. Putting aside all the inevitable furore that’s going to cause, a new model from BMW’s sporty division inevitably means a massively drawn-out programme of teasers and behind-the-scenes looks at the car’s development. Remember how long we were getting glimpses of the new M5 before we saw the end product?

In fact, for the M EV, that campaign’s been going on for over two years – it was August 2022 when we first got a look at a camouflaged i4-based prototype with a quad-motor powertrain capable of doing extremely smokey (but probably CGI-created) donuts.

That prototype is the main star of a new video put out by the German manufacturer, the first in a new docu-series charting the development of the first fully-fledged electric M car. There’s something else interesting that makes a couple of cameos, though.

It’s a first-generation M2 – an F87, for you chassis code enjoyers out there – which looks to have had its 3.0-litre turbo straight-six thrown out and replaced with an electric powertrain to aid the development of the new EV.

Electric BMW M2 prototype
Electric BMW M2 prototype

No mention is given to the mysterious development mule in the video, which mainly focuses on how M’s engineers are fettling the dynamics of the new car, which is set to be based on the same platform as BMW’s upcoming Neue Klasse EVs.

Instead, it just makes a few brief appearances testing alongside the main i4-based prototype, sporting a subtly altered front bumper and a larger ducktail-style spoiler, plus a conspicuous lack of exhaust pipes.

Exactly what it’s for, then, isn’t clear. It could be used for simply calibrating systems or serving as proof of concept, or BMW could have felt that an M2 was the best possible representation of the size, shape and weight distribution of the final car. Either way, it’s no small task to rip out the guts of a combustion car and replace them with batteries and motors, so there must be a specific reason for doing it to an M2…

Mysterious G87 BMW M2 prototype
Mysterious G87 BMW M2 prototype

Oh, and as some bonus content, right near the end of the video, during a scene at BMW’s top-secret testing facility (just off the N569 near Miramas, southern France), there’s a very brief clip of a current-gen M2 in full prototype camouflage. Is this the long-awaited Competition version? Answers on a postcard.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
The Man Behind The Record-Shattering McMurtry Spéirling Has Died
McMurtry Spéirling - rear
McMurtry Spéirling - rear
News
The Ford Mustang GTD Is The Fastest American Car Ever Round The Nürburgring
Ford Mustang GTD laps the Nürburgring
Ford Mustang GTD laps the Nürburgring
News
BMW Has Built An Electric M2, But It’s Not What You Think
Electric BMW M2 prototype
Electric BMW M2 prototype
Toys and Gadgets
This Awesome Polestar Off-Roader Will Go On Sale Next Year*
Polestar TRX - front
Polestar TRX - front
News
Comments At The Ready: There’s Now An EV Conversion For The NA Mazda MX-5
Electrogenic Mazda MX-5 - front
Electrogenic Mazda MX-5 - front
News
The Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed Is Here To Make You Feel Like An F1 Driver*
Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed - front
Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed - front

Latest Reviews

Reviews
BMW Z4 Handschalter Review: A Transformative ‘Box
BMW Z4 Handschalter - rear
BMW Z4 Handschalter - rear
Reviews
BMW X3 M50 Review: Warmed-Over X3 Never Quite Hits The Mark
BMW X3 M50 - front
BMW X3 M50 - front
Reviews
Mini Aceman SE Review: Like A Cooper, But Bigger
Mini Aceman SE - front
Mini Aceman SE - front
Reviews
2024 Skoda Octavia vRS Review: Jack Of All Trades, Master Of One
2024 Skoda Octavia vRS, front 3/4, driving
2024 Skoda Octavia vRS, front 3/4, driving
Reviews
BMW M135 Review: A Superb All-Rounder That Lacks Something
BMW M135 - front
BMW M135 - front
Reviews
Abarth 695 75 Anniversario Review: More Fashion Accessory Than Hot Hatch
Abarth 695 Anniversario, front 3/4, driving
Abarth 695 Anniversario, front 3/4, driving