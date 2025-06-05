Ever taken a long-distance coach journey? Cheap it may be, but as an actually enjoyable way to travel, it ranks well below driving, taking the train and flying, and somewhere just above riding a unicycle for several hundred miles.

Well, that’s the passenger experience, anyway. We can’t help but feel that driving a coach would be a strangely therapeutic experience, ensconced in your little cabin with the landscape stretching out ahead of you through your gigantic windscreen.

Unfortunately, actually driving a coach means learning to drive an entirely new kind of vehicle, but we’ll soon have the next best thing, because coaches are coming to Euro Truck Simulator 2.

Remote video URL

The ever-popular sim sees you haul cargo across a compressed (but still enormous) digital version of Europe. Or, if you download the TruckersMP mod, engage in chaotic Cannonball Run-style big rig races across the continent with friends.

A short teaser from developer SCS Software, though, confirms that you’ll soon be able to swap stuff for people. We don’t know quite how coaches will be implemented yet, but the logical suggestion would be that you’ll be driving them on predetermined routes between the cities featured in the game. Just like, y’know, a coach.

Euro Truck Simulator 2

As for the coach featured in the short teaser video, thanks to our extensive knowledge of this sort of vehicle, we can in fact confirm that it’s… a coach. Look, this isn’t Bus Throttle. We’re not sure if they’ll be licensed like the trucks in the game, or just generic off-brand coaches.

It’s not clear when these big fellas will be arriving in ETS2, but we’ll be breaking out our best short-sleeved shirts and tie combos ahead of their arrival. They’re not the only non-truck vehicles heading to the Truck Simulator series, either – cars are soon set to arrive in sibling title American Truck Simulator as part of the Road Trip update.