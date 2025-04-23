China-Only AUDI E5 Sportback Revealed, And It’s Not An Audi

AUDI, brought to you by Audi, has revealed its first production car – a 776bhp electric car
If you’re starting up a new car manufacturer, what would you call it? If you’re Audi, then the answer isn’t all that imaginative. Meet the AUDI E5 Sportback.

No, this is not an Audi, which is why there are no rings on the front of it. Rather, this is an AUDI – a China-only sub-brand building electric cars, which will be identifiable via the block capital letters on the front and rear instead.

Its first car faithfully replicates the looks of the AUDI E concept revealed late last year. In fact, from these press images, it’s pretty much indistinguishable.

The E5 Sportback sits on the ‘Advanced Digitized Platform’ co-developed with Chinese giants SAIC, and will be available with as much as 776bhp – allowing for 0-62mph to be sorted in 3.4 seconds. Which is about the same as an RS6, for a bit of context.

Less-powerful versions will be available, allowing for a maximum quoted range of 478 miles on a single charge, albeit according to China’s relatively loose CLTC standards. All versions will use adaptive air suspension with Continuous Damping Control, too.

Inside, the interior is pretty much a carbon copy of the E concept, too. Dominating it is a 27-inch 4K display with barely a physical button in sight throughout the whole cabin. It’ll also use facial recognition tech to allow buyers to download more apps, though we’re not entirely certain why…

Oh, and it’s big on safety assistance tech – using 11 cameras, twelve ultrasonic sensors, three long-range radars… and many other things our minds can’t quite understand. That all allows for adaptive cruise control that can detect traffic lights and auto lane changing, as well as handling ‘China-specific’ scenarios for its autonomous emergency systems.

This won’t be a one-and-done for AUDI, with two more models to come from the brand in 2026 and 2027, respectively. However, none of them will be sold outside of China – the rest of the world will simply have to make do with Audi. 

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

