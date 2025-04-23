New Lexus ES Arrives As The Brand’s First EV Saloon

Eighth-generation ES will be available as an EV or hybrid, along with the promise of a step up in ‘performance, refinement, comfort and luxury’
2026 Lexus ES, front
2026 Lexus ES, front

We’ll forgive you if you’re in the UK and erased the Lexus ES from your mind. Although it’s been available around the world pretty much since the inception of Toyota’s luxury brand, it wasn’t until 2018 when it made its way to our shores.

The seventh-generation of the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes E-Class rival wasn’t what you’d call a big seller, either – a figure around 7,000 is believed to have found owners in the time since its market introduction.

A new version has been revealed though – and it’ll be the first saloon from Lexus to go electric.

2026 Lexus ES, rear
2026 Lexus ES, rear

Based on an evolution of the GA-K platform, which underpinned the old ES, the new one is promised to bring a step-up in ‘performance, refinement, comfort and luxury’.

Two battery-powered options will be available in the UK. Topping the range is the 338bhp, all-wheel drive 500e, with the 221bhp front-driven ES 350e below that. No word yet on the battery capacity of either car, nor a target range figure.

For those who don’t want to go EV, though, a hybrid ES will still be offered. The 300h will use a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine combined with an electric motor, producing a total of 199bhp. It’ll be available with front- or all-wheel drive, though nothing has been revealed on the performance front yet.

2026 Lexus ES, side
2026 Lexus ES, side

Under the skin, the ES becomes the first of its kind to feature multi-link suspension on the rear axle. It’s also 165mm longer than the outgoing version, and has wider tracks too – 64mm at the front and 82mm at the rear.

Inside, the dashboard is dominated by a 14-inch infotainment system and with the option of an equally sized passenger screen. It’ll also use a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

There have been some notable changes to its safety tech, too. A driver monitoring system has been introduced, and its adaptive cruise control can now slow the car down when approaching junctions and roundabouts.

2026 Lexus ES, interior
2026 Lexus ES, interior

It’ll be a little while yet before you see a new Lexus ES on the road. It’s set to arrive in Europe and the UK in Spring 2026, and we should get more exact specs as well as pricing around that time, too. 

me

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
China-Only AUDI E5 Sportback Revealed, And It’s Not An Audi
AUDI E5 Sportback, front
News
New Lexus ES Arrives As The Brand’s First EV Saloon
2026 Lexus ES, front
News
The Porsche 911 Spirit 70 Is A Groovy Tribute To ’70s Style
Porsche 911 Spirit 70 - front
News
Brabus Pumps Up The Mercedes-AMG E53 To 690bhp
Brabus Mercedes-AMG E53 Estate - front
News
Novitec Has Made The Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale Even More Extreme
Novitec Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale - front
News
The Mercedes Vision V Is Part Private Jet, Part Karaoke Bar
Mercedes Vision V - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Toyota Land Cruiser On-Road Review
Toyota Land Cruiser - front, dynamic
Reviews
2025 Renault 5 Review: Simply Brilliant
2025 Renault 5, front
Reviews
Cupra Formentor VZ TSI Review: Quick, Capable, But Lacking Emotion
Cupra Formentor VZ - front
Reviews
Cupra Leon VZ TSI Review: The King Of Leons
Cupra Leon VZ TSI - front
Reviews
2025 Dacia Bigster Review: A Different Kind Of Horse Power
Dacia Bigster Journey, Front
Reviews
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore Review: Easy To Like, Hard To Love
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore - front, driving