This Chevrolet Corvette Is Cosplaying As A Fighter Jet

It’s not unheard of for car companies to try and make their models evoke fighter jets, however tenuous the connection. Heck, much of Saab’s marketing was built around it, and then there was the Lamborghini Reventon with its wedgy styling and flight instrument-inspired display. Now, though, there’s a tuning company wanting to take things a whole lot further with the C8 Chevrolet Corvette.

The company’s called Mxtrem Automobili, and the car is called the Maverick (presumably the follow-up model will be the Goose). As you can see, it tries as hard as possible to turn the regular Corvette into a fighter ’Vette.

Mxtrem Maverick - front

The pointy new nose and boxy extended sidepods are quite a lot to take in already, but it’s around the back where things start to get properly wild. There are twin tailfins like you’d find on an F-22 Raptor, as well as a pair of circular additions replicating a jet’s afterburners. These, presumably, are not functional. There are even miniature missiles (again, hopefully replicas) attached to the sides of the car.

On the inside, meanwhile, the steering wheel has been turned into a yoke, because aircraft, and there’s also a replica of a flight stick on the centre console. What does it do? Nobody knows.

Mxtrem Maverick - interior

All the add-ons are carbon fibre, and the treatment can be given to three different Corvette variants – the base Stingray, higher-performance Z06, or hybrid E-Ray. Mxtrem plans to turn just 12 Corvettes into Mavericks, and says it’s already filled three build slots, despite further information on the company being pretty tricky to come by at this point.

The company’s obviously hoping to prioritise serious collectors who’ll actually get their car in the public eye, because its website invites applicants to tell it about how many cars they own, how long they keep hold of them, and their social media following.

Mxtrem Maverick - side

Whether Mxtrem manages to actually build and sell 12 of these… things remains to be seen, but if you do end up with one, we have one piece of advice: despite what the company’s promo images suggest, we really wouldn’t drive one off an aircraft carrier. Just ask Perry McCarthy.