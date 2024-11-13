Cars 4 Might Be In The Works, Disney Hints

If you’re reading this website, you’re probably into cars. And if you’re into cars, there’s a good chance you’re also into Cars – that is, the Pixar franchise centred around a world populated by sentient, anthropomorphic cars and other vehicles.

After the box office flop that was 2017’s Cars 3, it seemed for a while that Disney had put the franchise to bed, leaving plenty of unanswered questions about the actual workings of this bizarro universe.

However, an apparent leak from D23, Disney’s official fan club, seems to suggest that a fourth instalment could be in the works, and that an official announcement could have come back in the summer, but for whatever reason, didn’t happen.

The Hollywood Handle on X managed to track down an official survey on the D23 website asking members which project they were most excited to hear about at this year’s annual D23 expo, which took place in August. One of the options, curiously, was Cars 4.

It’s not the first suggestion that a new film in the beloved franchise could be on the way. At last year’s Rennsport Reunion event at Laguna Seca, Cars creative director Jay Ward hinted to The Late Brake Show that new projects coming up, saying:

See also 10 Used Winter Performance Cars For Under £10,000

“Cars has got a life that will keep going. I am working on some real fun projects right now that you will see in a couple of years. It takes us a while to make them."

Remote video URL

If a new film is in the works, it’s not clear when we’ll see it or what the plot might involve. The first and third films centred around the personal development of hotshot stock car racer Lightning McQueen – voiced by Owen Wilson – while the second took a bizarre left turn that saw him at the centre of an international espionage plot. It was a bit weird.

It’ll likely be a while before we get any details on a potential fourth instalment, but we’ll be keeping an eye out for more news. Even with their slightly varying quality and ultimately young target audience, the Cars films have always featured plenty of treats for car enthusiasts of all ages, so we’ll hopefully get more of the same.