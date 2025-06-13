When the Peugeot 208 GTi went out of production in 2019, we’d assumed that was adieu for the French firm’s iconic lineage of hot hatches. By then, it was gearing up to launch PSE as its new performance sub-brand – and for a long time, it looked like it would be giving up entirely on fast stuff after the sales flop that was the 508 PSE.

Turns out we were delightfully wrong to assume that – meet the new Peugeot e-208 GTi.

Yes, it’s electric, but so is every other new hot hatchback these days, and some of them are turning out to be pretty good. See the 208’s French rival, the Alpine A290 GTS, for example.

Peugeot e-208 GTi, rear

So, the numbers. From its front-mounted single electric motor, the Peugeot e-208 GTi has 276bhp and 254lb ft of torque to play with. Sound familiar? That’ll be the same you’ll find in other Stellantis hot EVs, the Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce and Abarth 600e. Oh, and probably the Vauxhall Mokka GSe when that regrettably comes.

That makes it the most powerful road-going Peugeot GTi, unsurprisingly, and it’s claimed it’ll crack 0-62mph in 5.7 seconds while going on to a limited 112mph top speed.

As with the other Stellantis quick EVs, the e-208 GTi has a proper limited-slip differential on the front axle, helping to manage power. Compared with the base car, it’s also had its track widened – an extra 56mm at the front and 27mm at the rear – plus 30mm lower suspension. GTi-specific hydraulic stops for the suspension are brought in as well as a new rear anti-roll bar, too.

Peugeot e-208 GTi, interior

A larger set of front brake discs, measuring 355mm and gripped by four-piston callipers, adds some extra stopping power, though Peugeot is keen to point out the rear brakes are the same as the base e-208. Of course, regen will remain in play.

Its electric steering is said to have been retuned for a more direct feel, and a new Sport mode for the ESP should make the e-208 GTi feel livelier. These are all changes that have worked to good effect in our eyes on the Alfa and Abarth, so our hopes are high.

There’s no arguing it looks the part. Wider wheel arches to accommodate those new tracks give the GTi give it a meaner look, like a tiny French bulldog that’s helped itself to its owner’s supply of steroids. Note too the red striping within the headlights, more aggro bumpers, a bit of lipstick around the Peugeot badge and the extended rear spoiler.

Peugeot e-208 GTi, seats

How are we feeling about those 205 GTi tribute holed wheels, though? We’re fans of the design, but reckon 18 inches might be a bit too much for them.

Another throwback to the 205 comes inside the e-208, with the half-mesh seats serving as a gentle nod to the ‘80s hatchback. Less so the digital instrument cluster, although there’s more… red for the graphics.

What hasn’t changed for the GTi, compared with the regular Peugeot e-208, is the 54kWh gross capacity battery. Quoted range is reduced to 217 miles from 248 as a result of its extra power, and expect that to dip further still if you drive it like a yobbo (it’s a GTi, so you will).

Peugeot e-208 GTi, wheel

No word yet on pricing for the Peugeot e-208 GTi. We’d expect somewhere a little shy of £40,000 to put it directly in the firing line of the Alpine A290 GTS and Mini JCW Electric when it arrives in 2026.

Expect to see those three triple-tested in every car magazine at some point next year, then. And quite possibly here, too…