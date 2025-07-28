Project CARS 3 Will Be Removed From Digital Storefronts Next Month

Project CARS 3 was a black sheep in a now-defunct series, and soon you’ll no longer be able to buy it
It’s pretty fair to assume we’ll never see a new Project CARS game. The simulation-focused series felt a little ahead of its time, bringing a more hardcore title than Forza Motorsport and Gran Turismo to the masses a few years before the Covid-era’s sim racing boom truly hit.

Its original creator and many of its developers are now working away on Project Motor Racing, while the rights to the series remain dormant with Electronic Arts following its acquisition of Codemasters in 2021, with the UK racing studio having bought developer Slightly Mad Studios two years earlier.

With one brief gaming history lesson out of the way, it’s on to another. While the first and second titles in the Project CARS series were undoubtedly chasing simulation, the third took the series in a whole new, more arcade-focused direction.

That didn’t really land well with an existing audience, and truthfully, the title struggled to resonate with a new one. Nor is it likely to have a resurgence, as the game is soon to leave digital storefronts forever.

Publisher Bandai Namco (we know, this is a confusing rights-holding situation) has confirmed Project CARS 3 will be delisted across PlayStation, Xbox and Steam at 23:59 UTC on 24 August.

Its online servers will remain active for another six months before eventually being terminated on 24 February 2026. Fortunately, for the sake of preservation, the game does have an offline mode that will continue to be playable.

It’s unclear why Bandai Namco is delisting the game, though, given it comes five years on from its release, it’d be fair to assume it’s because of expiring agreements for its licensed content. Both its preceding titles suffered the same fate.

For now, you can still buy Project CARS 3 in case you’d like to give it one last whirl. Currently, the game remains full price across all storefronts, and it remains to be seen if a blow-out sale will come. 

Ryan Hirons, Editor at Car Throttle

Ryan serves as Editor of Car Throttle, having joined in 2023. On top of making sure everything is ticking over, you can read his takes on the latest new cars, some ways to spend your hard-earned cash in the used market, as well as the occasional JDM deep cut feature.

