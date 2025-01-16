Is The 625bhp Alpina B8 GT The End Of An Era?

Change is nigh for longstanding BMW tuner Alpina: after decades of operating independently, come the end of this year, it’ll be absorbed into the Munich mothership. Whether it’ll be allowed to carry on with its uber-cool autobahn express tuning of regular BMWs or become a glorified trim level remains to be seen, but if the days of big multispoke wheels and pinstripes are soon to end, then the Alpina B8 GT seems like a strong note to finish on.

Based on the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe, it’s essentially a more powerful, more focused version of the B8 that Alpina already sells. Power from its 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 has been upped from 613 to 625bhp, and torque from 590 to 627lb ft. That’s distributed to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic.

Alpina B8 GT - rear

That’ll take this 2.2-tonne roadgoing Learjet from 0-62mph in 3.3 seconds and on top a 205mph top speed. Other changes include firmed-up suspension, a recalibration of the four-wheel drive system and electronic diff, and a new strut brace up front, all said to contribute to greater agility through the corners.

Subtle carbon fibre elements have been added to the outside, including the rear diffuser and a new set of front canards, but Alpina’s signature wheels (21 inches in this application) and gold pinstriping are present and correct.

Alpina B8 GT - interior

The interior, unsurprisingly, is a feast of sumptuous leather, although there are also flashes of Alcantara. These include the seat inserts bearing the signature of Alpina founder Burkard Bovensiepen, a motif that crops up in other places throughout the B8 GT.

Whether Alpina can squeak another model out before becoming a BMW subsidiary remains to be seen, but either way, the B8 GT is something of a swansong, because rumour has it that the 8 Series isn’t long for this world.

Alpina B8 GT - interior detail

Should you want to get hold of this little bit of history, just 99 will be built. We only have German pricing so far, and it ain’t cheap: before any options, the B8 GT costs €225,000, or nearly £190,000.