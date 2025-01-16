Is The 625bhp Alpina B8 GT The End Of An Era?
Change is nigh for longstanding BMW tuner Alpina: after decades of operating independently, come the end of this year, it’ll be absorbed into the Munich mothership. Whether it’ll be allowed to carry on with its uber-cool autobahn express tuning of regular BMWs or become a glorified trim level remains to be seen, but if the days of big multispoke wheels and pinstripes are soon to end, then the Alpina B8 GT seems like a strong note to finish on.
Based on the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe, it’s essentially a more powerful, more focused version of the B8 that Alpina already sells. Power from its 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 has been upped from 613 to 625bhp, and torque from 590 to 627lb ft. That’s distributed to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic.
That’ll take this 2.2-tonne roadgoing Learjet from 0-62mph in 3.3 seconds and on top a 205mph top speed. Other changes include firmed-up suspension, a recalibration of the four-wheel drive system and electronic diff, and a new strut brace up front, all said to contribute to greater agility through the corners.
Subtle carbon fibre elements have been added to the outside, including the rear diffuser and a new set of front canards, but Alpina’s signature wheels (21 inches in this application) and gold pinstriping are present and correct.
The interior, unsurprisingly, is a feast of sumptuous leather, although there are also flashes of Alcantara. These include the seat inserts bearing the signature of Alpina founder Burkard Bovensiepen, a motif that crops up in other places throughout the B8 GT.
Whether Alpina can squeak another model out before becoming a BMW subsidiary remains to be seen, but either way, the B8 GT is something of a swansong, because rumour has it that the 8 Series isn’t long for this world.
Should you want to get hold of this little bit of history, just 99 will be built. We only have German pricing so far, and it ain’t cheap: before any options, the B8 GT costs €225,000, or nearly £190,000.
Comments
No comments found.