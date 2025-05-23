Here’s Your First Look At The G87 BMW M2 CS

Since it launched in 2023, there’s only been a single version of the second-gen BMW M2 available, with faster, harder variants long rumoured but not making an appearance – until now. The BMW M2 CS is back. We just don’t know anything about it yet.

BMW has chosen to give the car a ‘design world premiere’ at Villa d’Este, marketing code for ‘we’ll show you what the car looks like but we won’t tell you anything about it just yet.’ Here’s what we can glean from that, then, and what we can guess.

BMW M2 CS - front

The CS gets a new, slightly more aggressive front lip and rear diffuser, and a bigger ducktail spoiler. As is standard practice for BMW’s lightened CS models these days, it also wears a set of new, rather fussily designed gold wheels. On the inside, meanwhile, there’s a set of meaner-looking bucket seats.

Now, onto the guesswork. CS versions of BMW’s M cars tend to get slight weight reductions, more aggressive suspension setups and a bit of extra shove, and we’d expect all three to be the case here. The standard M2’s 3.0-litre twin-turbo straight-six makes 473bhp, so the CS could home in on the 500bhp mark.

BMW M2 CS - interior

Could it go all-wheel drive? Maybe. The M2 is currently the only M car that’s either not exclusively all-wheel drive or available with it as an option, and it could be a tactic applied by BMW to help it put the inevitable extra grunt down.

The car in BMW’s pictures looks like it has the centre console arrangement of the eight-speed automatic version of the M2, but that doesn’t mean that’ll be the sole gearbox option, with the regular M2 still getting the option of a six-speed manual.

BMW M2 CS - rear

And there ends everything we either know or can guess about the new M2 CS, other than the fact it exists. Expect to hear a lot more about it very soon.