Bienvenue, Renault 4: Meet Renault’s Latest EV Revival

Renault brings back its ultra-rugged car of the people as a cutesy electric car with a crossover-ish vibe
Mike Bartholomew headshot
Renault 4 E-Tech - front
Renault 4 E-Tech - front

Renault, like plenty of other old-guard car manufacturers, is looking to its past to guide it into its future. The new 5 has launched to plenty of praise, and before long, the froggy first-generation Twingo will be reborn as an EV too, but in the meantime, there’s this: the new Renault 4 E-Tech.

The original 4, a rugged little hatch, was produced right through from 1961 to 1994, and is one of those cars you’ll still see puttering around rural France, no doubt with a driver so stereotypically Gallic it borders on xenophobic self-parody.

Renault 4 E-Tech - front detail
Renault 4 E-Tech - front detail

The new electric one wants to recapture some of that brilliant simplicity. The design lineage is clear to see: the single-piece grille that spans the front and encases round headlights, the distinctive ‘A’ shape made by the rear quarter panels, the three moulded lines in the car’s flanks that reference the original’s protective rubbing strips.

It also carries over the retractable canvas roof found on many original 4s, which now rolls back electrically. That opens up to an interior that’s altogether more modern and has plenty of commonality with the new 5, with which this car shares a platform.

Renault 4 E-Tech - interior
Renault 4 E-Tech - interior

A standard 10-inch infotainment screen houses all the important, erm, info and ’tainment, and optionally features the OpenR system, which is built around Google software and systems. Top versions also get a matching instrument display screen, with entry-level cars likely to get the same smaller seven-inch unit that basic 5s get.

Underpinning the new 4 is a choice of two powertrains, both single-motor, front-wheel drive. The entry point pairs a 40kWh battery with a 121bhp motor and gives an estimated 186-mile range. Above that is a 52kWh battery and 148bhp motor – Renault reckons this will be good for a quoted 250 miles of range, and will take the 4 to 62mph in under 8.5 seconds. The battery unit weighs under 300kg, and has vehicle-to-load capability, so you can essentially use the car as a giant generator.

Renault 4 E-Tech - rear
Renault 4 E-Tech - rear

Slightly larger than the 5, the new 4 has pretty plainly been designed to appeal to the crossover crowd with those roof rails and jacked-up ride height – in fact, it rides slightly higher than the Captur crossover. It still has a super-tight 10.8-metre turning circle, though, and we’re promised the suspension has been retuned for extra-floaty comfort in the vein of the original.

The car’s set to arrive in the UK in mid-2025, with full pricing and specs to be revealed earlier in the new year. In the meantime, though, you can drop £150 on an R-Pass to get your foot in the door 10 days earlier than orders open for everyone else.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
The 345bhp Alpine A110 R Ultime Is A £275,000 Goodbye
Alpine A110 R Ultime - front
Alpine A110 R Ultime - front
News
The 254bhp Electric Mini JCW Is Here To Annoy Purists
Mini Cooper JCW Electric - front
Mini Cooper JCW Electric - front
News
Bienvenue, Renault 4: Meet Renault’s Latest EV Revival
Renault 4 E-Tech - front
Renault 4 E-Tech - front
News
We Can’t Believe It Took This Long For A Goldfinger Edition Aston Martin To Exist
Aston Martin DB12 Goldfinger Edition - front
Aston Martin DB12 Goldfinger Edition - front
News
Brembo Has Acquired Ohlins
Formula 1
Toyota Confirms F1 Return With Haas
Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu, Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda, TGR president Timoya Takahashi, and a Haas F1 car
Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu, Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda, TGR…

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2024 Toyota Prius Review: Your Taxi Driver Will Want One, And You Might Too
2024 Toyota Prius, front 3/4
2024 Toyota Prius, front 3/4
Reviews
2024 Toyota Yaris Hybrid Review: Too Sensible For Its Own Good
Toyota Yaris Hybrid - front
Toyota Yaris Hybrid - front
Reviews
KGM Torres Review: ‘Fine’ Doesn’t Cut It
KGM Torres EVX - driving
KGM Torres EVX - driving
Reviews
2024 Mini Cooper S Review: In A Class Of Its Own (Literally)
Mini Cooper S - front
Mini Cooper S - front
Reviews
Alfa Romeo Tonale Review: A Good Car, But Not A Great Alfa
Alfa Romeo Tonale - front
Alfa Romeo Tonale - front
Reviews
VW Multivan Review: Secretly The Best Thing VW Makes
VW Multivan - driving
VW Multivan - driving