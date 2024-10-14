We Can’t Believe It Took This Long For A Goldfinger Edition Aston Martin To Exist

As much as we may cringe whenever we see an Aston Martin with a private plate featuring ‘007’, ‘JB’ or ‘SPY’, there’s no denying that the connection between Aston and the James Bond franchise has been mutually beneficial. The only surprise, then, with the Aston Martin DB12 Goldfinger Edition is that it’s taken so long to happen.

It’s being released to celebrate 60 years since Bond first drove an Aston, in 1964’s Goldfinger. That, of course, was the DB5 wearing the registration ‘BMT 216A’, which is surely in the conversation with the Back to the Future DeLorean, Brian O’Conner’s orange Supra, the Minis in The Italian Job or, erm, Lightning McQueen, for the most iconic movie cars of all time.

Aston Martin DB12 Goldfinger Edition - side

The Goldfinger Edition DB12 has been created by Aston’s Q personalisation division – yes, that is another Bond reference – and will be painted in the same silvery-gold hue of Silver Birch as the famous DB5.

The interior, meanwhile, features leather perforated in the Prince of Wales check pattern – favoured by Bond, apparently – and various details are finished in 18-carat gold plate. Other specific details include a unique Aston logo in silver and black enamel and a polished Goldfinger 60th anniversary plaque on the sills.

Aston Martin DB12 Goldfinger Edition - interior detail

Perhaps the biggest draw for buyers isn’t the car itself, but the freebies thrown in with it. These include a custom car cover, one of those cool minimalist ‘speedform’ models, a limited edition magazine (Golden, natch), and most intriguingly, a section of the iconic Goldfinger scene of Sean Connery stood by the DB5 on Switzerland’s Furka Pass on 35mm film.

All of this is presented in an attaché case (very on-brand) from posh luggage manufacturer Globe-Trotter, finished in the same colour scheme as the car. Oh, and you get a magnum of 2007 vintage Bollinger Champagne, too. Nice.

Aston Martin DB12 Goldfinger Edition - rear

Otherwise, it’s as you were with the regular DB12. If you need reminding of the vital statistics, they are: 671bhp from a 4.0-litre AMG-sourced twin-turbo V8, an eight-speed automatic, 3.6 seconds to 62mph, and a 202mph top speed.

Just 60 Goldfinger Editions will be made, and no, it doesn’t have an ejector seat. Please come back to us when you’ve come up with a more original question.