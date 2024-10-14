We Can’t Believe It Took This Long For A Goldfinger Edition Aston Martin To Exist

Celebrating six decades since the first and most iconic time 007 drove an Aston on screen, 60 of these limited-run DB12s will be made
Mike Bartholomew headshot
Aston Martin DB12 Goldfinger Edition - front
Aston Martin DB12 Goldfinger Edition - front

As much as we may cringe whenever we see an Aston Martin with a private plate featuring ‘007’, ‘JB’ or ‘SPY’, there’s no denying that the connection between Aston and the James Bond franchise has been mutually beneficial. The only surprise, then, with the Aston Martin DB12 Goldfinger Edition is that it’s taken so long to happen.

It’s being released to celebrate 60 years since Bond first drove an Aston, in 1964’s Goldfinger. That, of course, was the DB5 wearing the registration ‘BMT 216A’, which is surely in the conversation with the Back to the Future DeLorean, Brian O’Conner’s orange Supra, the Minis in The Italian Job or, erm, Lightning McQueen, for the most iconic movie cars of all time.

Aston Martin DB12 Goldfinger Edition - side
Aston Martin DB12 Goldfinger Edition - side

The Goldfinger Edition DB12 has been created by Aston’s Q personalisation division – yes, that is another Bond reference – and will be painted in the same silvery-gold hue of Silver Birch as the famous DB5.

The interior, meanwhile, features leather perforated in the Prince of Wales check pattern – favoured by Bond, apparently – and various details are finished in 18-carat gold plate. Other specific details include a unique Aston logo in silver and black enamel and a polished Goldfinger 60th anniversary plaque on the sills.

Aston Martin DB12 Goldfinger Edition - interior detail
Aston Martin DB12 Goldfinger Edition - interior detail

Perhaps the biggest draw for buyers isn’t the car itself, but the freebies thrown in with it. These include a custom car cover, one of those cool minimalist ‘speedform’ models, a limited edition magazine (Golden, natch), and most intriguingly, a section of the iconic Goldfinger scene of Sean Connery stood by the DB5 on Switzerland’s Furka Pass on 35mm film.

All of this is presented in an attaché case (very on-brand) from posh luggage manufacturer Globe-Trotter, finished in the same colour scheme as the car. Oh, and you get a magnum of 2007 vintage Bollinger Champagne, too. Nice.

Aston Martin DB12 Goldfinger Edition - rear
Aston Martin DB12 Goldfinger Edition - rear

Otherwise, it’s as you were with the regular DB12. If you need reminding of the vital statistics, they are: 671bhp from a 4.0-litre AMG-sourced twin-turbo V8, an eight-speed automatic, 3.6 seconds to 62mph, and a 202mph top speed.

Just 60 Goldfinger Editions will be made, and no, it doesn’t have an ejector seat. Please come back to us when you’ve come up with a more original question.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
The 345bhp Alpine A110 R Ultime Is A £275,000 Goodbye
Alpine A110 R Ultime - front
Alpine A110 R Ultime - front
News
The 254bhp Electric Mini JCW Is Here To Annoy Purists
Mini Cooper JCW Electric - front
Mini Cooper JCW Electric - front
News
Bienvenue, Renault 4: Meet Renault’s Latest EV Revival
Renault 4 E-Tech - front
Renault 4 E-Tech - front
News
We Can’t Believe It Took This Long For A Goldfinger Edition Aston Martin To Exist
Aston Martin DB12 Goldfinger Edition - front
Aston Martin DB12 Goldfinger Edition - front
News
Brembo Has Acquired Ohlins
Formula 1
Toyota Confirms F1 Return With Haas
Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu, Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda, TGR president Timoya Takahashi, and a Haas F1 car
Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu, Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda, TGR…

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2024 Toyota Prius Review: Your Taxi Driver Will Want One, And You Might Too
2024 Toyota Prius, front 3/4
2024 Toyota Prius, front 3/4
Reviews
2024 Toyota Yaris Hybrid Review: Too Sensible For Its Own Good
Toyota Yaris Hybrid - front
Toyota Yaris Hybrid - front
Reviews
KGM Torres Review: ‘Fine’ Doesn’t Cut It
KGM Torres EVX - driving
KGM Torres EVX - driving
Reviews
2024 Mini Cooper S Review: In A Class Of Its Own (Literally)
Mini Cooper S - front
Mini Cooper S - front
Reviews
Alfa Romeo Tonale Review: A Good Car, But Not A Great Alfa
Alfa Romeo Tonale - front
Alfa Romeo Tonale - front
Reviews
VW Multivan Review: Secretly The Best Thing VW Makes
VW Multivan - driving
VW Multivan - driving