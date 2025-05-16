The Renault 4 Savane Concept Is A Retro-Flavoured 4x4 EV

The chunky Savane gains a motor on the rear axle for all-wheel drive and some rugged styling tweaks
Renault 4 Savane concept - front
Though we’re yet to try it, we’re in little doubt that the new Renault 4 E-Tech is going to be just as lovable as the new 5 that everyone’s spent the last few months fawning over. You can be even more sure of that if this, the chunky new Savane concept, makes production.

Apparently designed for “gentleman explorers,” it borrows its name from a stripped-back version of the original 4 revealed in the ’50s. But while that basically amounted to some pinstripes and jazzy seat fabric, the modern Savane concept hints at something altogether more purposeful; a more powerful, all-wheel drive version of the revived 4.

Renault 4 Savane concept - front
The biggest change is the addition of a second electric motor on the rear axle, in addition to the one that drives the front wheels on the regular 4. No word on how much extra power this adds, but we don’t reckon on a whole lot more on top of the 148bhp and 181lb ft made by top versions of the front-driven car.

Elsewhere, the Savane gets a wider track, accommodated by some chunky new flared black wheel arches, and gains new 18-inch steel-look wheels wrapped in slightly more off-road biased Goodyear UltraGrip tyres. The ground clearance has been upped slightly, too.

Renault 4 Savane concept - interior
The bumpers have new 3D-printed shock absorbing stops on them, and the roof is covered in a new pixel-effect fabric. The whole thing’s finished off in Jade Green, a colour new to the 4, while the interior gets new Deep Brown fabric seats.

Whether we’ll see the Savane go on sale remains to be seen, but given it’s based on an existing platform, it theoretically shouldn’t prove too much of a challenge for Renault to put it into production. In the meantime, you’ll be able to see it in person, along with the mad new 5 Turbo 3E, if you’re heading to the Renault-sponsored French Open tennis tournament in Paris later this month.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

