Bentley Continental Gains ‘Entry-Level’ Hybrid Version

We’re rather big fans of the new Bentley Continental GT, but since its launch last year, it’s only been available in a sole Speed trim, with an enormous 771bhp and 738lb ft of torque from its new plug-in hybrid powertrain.

If you’ve been considering one, but thought that much power was simply too opulent and self-indulgent, then there’s good news – there’s now an ‘entry-level’ Continental that produces a mere 671bhp and 686lb ft, available on the GT coupe, GTC cabriolet and Flying Spur saloon.

Bentley Continental GT - interior

That comes from the same powertrain as the Speed, a combination of a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 and an electric motor housed alongside the eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Bentley doesn’t say where the power reduction comes from, but we suspect it’s lightly reined in the V8’s output to achieve it.

Either way, the new setup results in 0-62mph times of 3.7 seconds for the GT and 3.9 seconds for the GTC and Flying Spur. These drop from 3.2, 3.4 and 3.5 seconds, respectively. Quoted electric-only range is 53 miles for the coupe and 51 for the cabriolet, both roughly on a par with the Speed.

Bentley Flying Spur - rear

All get the same suite of chassis kit as the full-on Speed too, including adaptive dual-chamber air suspension, rear-wheel steering and an electronically controlled limited-slip diff on the rear axle.

To complement the new powertrain, Bentley’s also launched a new Azure spec for all three models. This version, apparently, is particularly focused on occupant wellbeing. That, in Bentley’s book, means some gloss black trim and new polished silver 22-inch wheels on the outside. The inside, meanwhile, gets new diamond-quilted leather, open pore walnut veneer trim, and the standard inclusion of the Touring, Comfort and Lighting packages. You also get a panoramic sunroof on the GT Azure (not on the GTC, for obvious reasons).

Bentley Continental GTC Azure - side

If this is the Continental you’ve been waiting for, it’s now available to order, with pricing kicking off at £202,400. That’s before you start fiddling with Bentley’s apparently near-infinite personalisation options, mind you.