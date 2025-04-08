Bentley Continental Gains ‘Entry-Level’ Hybrid Version

The new sub-Speed versions of the GT, GTC and Flying Spur still make a massive 671bhp
Bentley Continental GT - front
Bentley Continental GT - front

We’re rather big fans of the new Bentley Continental GT, but since its launch last year, it’s only been available in a sole Speed trim, with an enormous 771bhp and 738lb ft of torque from its new plug-in hybrid powertrain.

If you’ve been considering one, but thought that much power was simply too opulent and self-indulgent, then there’s good news – there’s now an ‘entry-level’ Continental that produces a mere 671bhp and 686lb ft, available on the GT coupe, GTC cabriolet and Flying Spur saloon.

Bentley Continental GT - interior
Bentley Continental GT - interior

That comes from the same powertrain as the Speed, a combination of a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 and an electric motor housed alongside the eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Bentley doesn’t say where the power reduction comes from, but we suspect it’s lightly reined in the V8’s output to achieve it.

Either way, the new setup results in 0-62mph times of 3.7 seconds for the GT and 3.9 seconds for the GTC and Flying Spur. These drop from 3.2, 3.4 and 3.5 seconds, respectively. Quoted electric-only range is 53 miles for the coupe and 51 for the cabriolet, both roughly on a par with the Speed.

Bentley Flying Spur - rear
Bentley Flying Spur - rear

All get the same suite of chassis kit as the full-on Speed too, including adaptive dual-chamber air suspension, rear-wheel steering and an electronically controlled limited-slip diff on the rear axle.

To complement the new powertrain, Bentley’s also launched a new Azure spec for all three models. This version, apparently, is particularly focused on occupant wellbeing. That, in Bentley’s book, means some gloss black trim and new polished silver 22-inch wheels on the outside. The inside, meanwhile, gets new diamond-quilted leather, open pore walnut veneer trim, and the standard inclusion of the Touring, Comfort and Lighting packages. You also get a panoramic sunroof on the GT Azure (not on the GTC, for obvious reasons).

Bentley Continental GTC Azure - side
Bentley Continental GTC Azure - side

If this is the Continental you’ve been waiting for, it’s now available to order, with pricing kicking off at £202,400. That’s before you start fiddling with Bentley’s apparently near-infinite personalisation options, mind you.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Bentley Continental Gains ‘Entry-Level’ Hybrid Version
Bentley Continental GT - front
News
Ferrari Says Manual Gearbox Could Return On Limited-Run Models
Ferrari 550 Barchetta interior
News
This Is What A British-Designed Electric Corvette Looks Like
Chevrolet Corvette concept - front
News
Here’s Your First Look At The New Audi A6 Saloon
Audi A6 saloon teaser
News
British Sports Car Brands Won’t Have To Build EVs Until 2035
McLaren 750S
News
A Chunky New VW Amarok Is On The Way
2027 VW Amarok - design sketch

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Cupra Leon VZ TSI Review: The King Of Leons
Cupra Leon VZ TSI - front
Reviews
2025 Dacia Bigster Review: A Different Kind Of Horse Power
Dacia Bigster Journey, Front
Reviews
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore Review: Easy To Like, Hard To Love
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore - front, driving
Reviews
Abarth 600e Review: Electric, But Still A Proper Hot Hatch
Abarth 600e - front, driving
Reviews
Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabrio Review: Almost Annoyingly Good
Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet - front, driving
Reviews
Land Rover Defender Octa Review: A Physics-Defying Monster
Land Rover Defender Octa, front