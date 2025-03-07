46 Billion Customisation Options Were Too Limiting, Says Bentley

Have you been looking to order a Bentley Continental GT lately, but find yourself stuck with just 46 billion different customisation options to pick from? Good news: Bentley now reckons that figure has become ‘truly infinite’.

Not satisfied with offering that paltry figure that could only see every person on earth have 5.7 unique Continental GTs each, a whole host of new accent colours and options have become available through its Mulliner personalisation programme.

For either the GT coupe or Convertible, new pinstriping options presumably make up a huge number of the infinite possibilities. This will allow for striping to be added around the lip of the bumpers, diffuser, the outer-wedge of the door sills, around the wheels and along the mirror caps. Any colour you want, and in satin or gloss finishes.

There are now more ways to specify how you want your wheels, too. Again, those can be had in whatever colour you desire and now with solid, metallic, satin or pearlescent finishes.

Bentley Continental GT Convertible

Given Bentley will also let you have an interior in any colour you desire, there’s the very real option of having everything matching the same thing – Midnight Purple all of the surfaces, anyone?

Also unique to the Continental GT is a new Beluga black roof, apparently a nod to the livery of the Pikes Peak car that broke the production car record in 2019. That said, we’d be more inclined to go for something echoing the extreme GT3 Pikes Peak.

You may be reading this and thinking “That’s all well and good, but I actually wanted a Flying Spur. Is there anything for me?” Ah, we’re glad you asked.

Bentley Flying Spur

You’ll also be able to get the same pinstriping options for your big saloon, plus the option of a carbon fibre body kit. Not something we ever thought we’d want nor need on a Flying Spur, but there we have it. See also the Bentayga for pinstriping.

Don’t ask us how much any of this costs. Throw this onto the “If you have to ask, you can’t afford” pile.