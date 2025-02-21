Australians: Here’s Another Subaru WRX That Isn’t An STI

Well, this feels a bit familiar. In markets where the latest Subaru WRX is sold, the company has a bit of a habit of pumping out special editions that put everyone in mind of the good old days of rumbly, bewinged STI versions of the compact saloon, without much in the way of actual mechanical substance.

Last year alone, Australia got the Club Spec, the USA got the tS, and Japan got the Sport R-Black. All were blue, and a couple of them had big STI-esque spoilers and some tweaks to the chassis tuning, but none got any actual increase on the 271bhp and 258lb ft produced by the WRX’s 2.4-litre turbo flat-four.

Now, those Down Under are getting another one: the tS Spec B. Unlike the limited-edition Club Spec, it’s set to become a regular part of the Aussie WRX lineup this year.

Changes over the regular car include 19-inch matte grey alloy wheels, uprated Brembo brakes with ventilated discs, and a pair of chunky Recaro front bucket seats. Oh, and as per, a big ol’ wing. A six-speed manual is the only gearbox option.

Standard Subaru WRX

To give Subaru Australia the benefit of the doubt, it hasn’t actually confirmed the full specs of the tS Spec B yet, and promises that those new features are “just the beginning of what makes the WRX AWD tS Spec B a true performance enthusiast's machine.” Technically, then, it could get more power and end up as something a bit closer to the great STIs of days of yore. Given Subie’s track record here, though, we wouldn’t bet on it.

Still, the astute among you will likely be yelling at us that there is now a fully-fledged STI-developed WRX in Japan, the S210, and you’d be right. But there’s only going to be 500 made. And it has no more power than the old-shape WRX STI. And a CVT gearbox. Are we ever going to see another proper WRX STI again?