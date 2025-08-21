2025 has been a great year so far for driving games. Tokyo Xtreme Racer took the scene by storm, launching in Early Access in January, and since then, we’ve seen AC Evo, Wreckfest 2, the full release of Le Mans Ultimate and Japanese Drift Master. Oh, and there’s Forza Horizon 5 crossing over to PlayStation, as well as a heap of excellent new indie games.

What about the rest of the year, though? There’s still plenty to come, and here are five inbound games we’re excited for.

iRacing Arcade

Remote video URL

iRacing is about as serious as things get, but the studio behind it is branching out into all sorts of other racing niches.

iRacing Arcade is the complete opposite of the hardcore simulator, offering a cutesy, more casual take on the world of motorsport, albeit still with licensed cars and tracks. Just how adorable do those tiny Porsches look? It’s set to launch in Autumn.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Over The Hill

Over The Hill, artwork

We’re expecting Over The Hill to come sometime before the end of 2025, but a release date is unconfirmed at this stage. We are pretty excited to get our hands on it, though.

Developed by the same team behind Art of Rally, this casual off-road game promises to be one heck of a cosy co-op experience, albeit still with some consequences for mucking up those trails.

NASCAR 25

Another game backed by iRacing, but this time, a full-blown title focused solely on NASCAR. Giving the simulator has its roots in NASCAR 2003; we’re very excited to see how the studios’ first standalone title, complete with an in-depth career mode, will prove to be.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

NASCAR 25 will release on consoles on 14 October, with a PC launch to follow.

Tokyo Xtreme Racer’s full release

Subaru BRZ, Tokyo Xtreme Racer

While you can play Tokyo Xtreme Racer today, it’s still in its early access state. Late September will see it launch in full, and we really can’t wait.

That will see the arrival of several more cars, the full story mode, as well as several quality-of-life improvements.

Project Motor Racing

Gillet Vertigo in Project Motor Racing

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

From the minds once behind Project CARS, Project Motor Racing aims to bring some of sports car racing’s golden eras to the world of modern racing simulation.

With the promise of an unforgiving career mode and a full-blown focus on realism, it could prove to be one of the most challenging and rewarding titles out there. It’s set to release on consoles and PC in November.