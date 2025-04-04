A Faster-Looking Toyota GR Corolla Is Coming

We’re still waiting to see if the world will be blessed with a Toyota Corolla GRMN. Not that it matters to us unfortunate souls in the UK who aren’t able to buy a GR Corolla, anyway.

Rumours of one coming had surfaced when a racier-looking version of the hatchback was spotted lapping the Nürbugring last year, but it seems we have an official answer as to what that was. A quicker, racier Toyota GR Corolla for sure, but seemingly no GRMN.

2026 Toyota GR Corolla prototype

Toyota has teased a new version of the hatchback coming and given us a few details of what to expect. We know it’ll have a bump in torque from its current 295lb ft figure, some chassis improvements, plus some more aggressive-looking aero.

We can see a bit of that through this prototype hidden underneath the usual Gazoo Racing camouflage. Note the larger rear wing, new bonnet vents and gaping vents on the front wheel arches.

Racier for sure, but given that there’s no mention of a boost in peak power, we’re not expecting this to be a wholesale GRMN but rather a 2026 model year improvement. Not that we’d complain, given the 1.6-litre turbocharged three-cylinder produces 300bhp.

2026 Toyota GR Corolla prototype

It’s unclear what else could come to the GR Corolla, given a 2025 update which brought some pretty extensive changes. Last year, it gained the option of the eight-speed automatic gearbox that debuted on the revised GR Yaris, plus the inclusion of front and rear differentials as standard equipment.

We’ll know what to expect for sure in Autumn, when Toyota promises to reveal more information once Akio Toyoda has signed the car off.

Fingers crossed that a European arrival will be confirmed alongside that, though we’re not too hopeful at this stage. Oh well, here’s hoping we might get the MR2…