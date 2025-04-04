Concept Cars You Forgot About: Vauxhall VX Lightning

How do you celebrate a 100th birthday? In the case of Vauxhall, you’d restyle a Pontiac Solstice and leave us all wondering ‘What if?’
Vauxhall VX Lightning
Vauxhall VX Lightning

Walking into a Vauxhall dealership in 2003 wasn’t exactly an exciting affair. I should know; I had the misfortune of being taken to one at the age of seven so my dad could buy a Vectra GSi.

It’d be a sea of Corsas, the ageing Astra, the Frontera and the Zafira before they all started self-combusting. If you were very lucky, you might’ve been able to see a VX220, but I can’t say Hull’s premier Vauxhall dealership had such a thing on that occasion.

How much more interesting could those visits have been had the Vauxhall VX Lightning made production, though?

Vauxhall VX Lightning
Vauxhall VX Lightning

Unveiled as a celebration of its 100th birthday, the VX Lightning imagined a world where Vauxhall was building a traditional front-engined, rear-drive drop-top sports car.  

You, an American, may be looking at this car and thinking, “Hang on, that’s proportioned an awful lot like a Pontiac Solstice”. Well… you’d be on to something with that. It used the same platform that the Solstice Concept previewed just a year earlier.

More than that, it was effectively a carbon copy underneath. It used the same GM 2.2-litre Ecotec four-cylinder engine, supercharged to produce around 240bhp. That was paired up to a six-speed manual gearbox. It also meant independent suspension all around and a supposed 50:50 weight distribution.

Vauxhall VX Lightning, interior
Vauxhall VX Lightning, interior

What it did get, though, was a new look designed by GM’s UK design studio based in the Midlands. Details included rollover hoops, a forward-opening bonnet and angles quite literally everywhere. Oh, and that incredibly ‘00s concept car interior.

It was supposed to be a showcase of Vauxhall’s new design direction, with then-managing director Kevin Wale stating: “The VX Lightning says everything about where Vauxhall is heading.

“The car represents a return to our early performance roots when Vauxhall was famous as the manufacturer of the first true British sports car – while we continue to be both innovative and bold in exterior and interior design.”

Vauxhall VX Lightning
Vauxhall VX Lightning

Wherever Vauxhall was heading, though, it didn’t include a plan to put the VX Lightning into production. Instead, the VX220 would survive two more years and go down as the final sports car to wear a Vauxhall badge.

Not all was wasted, though. The short-lived Saturn Sky debuted in North America shortly after the Pontiac Solstice with a design reminiscent of the VX Lightning, and it would be exported to Europe as the Opel GT briefly.

Oh, and you could drive the Vauxhall in the Getaway: Black Monday a year after its reveal. At least I’d have that to look forward to at the age of eight.

me

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Abt Has Made The Audi RS3 Even Spicier
Abt RS3-R Saloon and Sportback
News
A Faster-Looking Toyota GR Corolla Is Coming
2026 Toyota GR Corolla prototype
News
North America, Here’s Your Toyota Supra Final Edition
Toyota GR Supra Final Edition (North America) - front
News
This Will Be The Most Powerful V12 Ever Fitted To A Road Car
Zenvo Mjølner V12
News
The Toyota GR86 Yuzu Edition Is A Tribute To A Brand You Forgot About
Toyota GR86 Yuzu Edition - front
News
McLaren Is Merging With A Luxury EV Startup
McLaren W1

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Dacia Bigster Review: A Different Kind Of Horse Power
Dacia Bigster Journey, Front
Reviews
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore Review: Easy To Like, Hard To Love
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore - front, driving
Reviews
Abarth 600e Review: Electric, But Still A Proper Hot Hatch
Abarth 600e - front, driving
Reviews
Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabrio Review: Almost Annoyingly Good
Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet - front, driving
Reviews
Land Rover Defender Octa Review: A Physics-Defying Monster
Land Rover Defender Octa, front
Reviews
2025 Ford Capri Review: The Name Is Its Most Interesting Feature
Ford Capri, front