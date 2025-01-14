The 2025 Scalextric Range Is Here, And We Want It All

We hope, if you’re reading this, you’ve experienced the pure, simple joys of Scalextric at some point in your life. If you somehow haven’t, though, then 2025 looks like it’ll be a good year to pick up the hobby.

The beloved slot car maker has just unveiled the models and sets it’ll be rolling out over the next 12 months, and it’s like peering directly into our brains. If we went through it all we’d be here all day, so it’s well worth having a watch of the 18-minute long video detailing everything you’ll be able to accidentally launch at high velocity into your skirting board this year.

Scalextric Hot Laps Fast & Furious set

We’ll run through a few highlights, though, and where else can we start but with the excellent news that Scalextric has picked up a Fast & Furious licence? One of the toy maker’s Hot Laps sets will package up Dom’s Dodge Charger and Brian’s Toyota Supra from the original film, while the red Mazda RX-7 driven by Dom in the franchise is also getting the slot car treatment.

They’re not the only film and TV cars featured, with the Plymouth Barracuda from John Wick: Chapter 4, flying DeLorean time machine from Back to the Future 2, and a couple of vehicles from cult ’60s puppet-based sci-fi favourite Captain Scarlet.

Scalextric BTCC Volvo 850

You know what else we love as much as the Fast & Furious franchise, though? ‘90s motorsport, that’s what. Luckily, we’re well covered here, too. The awesome Super Touring machines that provided such brilliant racing in the BTCC and other touring car series throughout the decade are represented by the E36 BMW 320 in two different liveries and, more excitingly, the unlikely kerb-hopping hero that was the BTCC Volvo 850 Estate. Oh, the Volvo also comes as a very ’90s police car, too.

Scalextric Colin McRae car pack

2025 also marks 30 years since Colin McRae won the World Rally Championship, so appropriately there’s a pack containing three of the cars the Scot hurled along rally stages in his career: the Ford Sierra Sapphire, MG Metro 6R4 and, of course, Group A Subaru Impreza.

Scalextric Porsche 963

If modern motorsport is more your thing, you should be satiated by a selection of machinery from contemporary endurance racing. The GT3 class is represented by the Mercedes-AMG GT3 and Ford Mustang, while there are top-flight Hypercars in the form of the Porsche 963 and Cadillac V-Series.R. There’s also a 2024-spec Ford Puma WRC car.

Scalextric Gordon Murray car pack

Finally, we’d be remiss not to mention some of the road car highlights, led by the Supercar Showdown set, which packages together two different colours of Lamborghini Revuelto; and the GMA T.50, sadly minus working fan. A more detailed version of the latter also comes as part of a two-car pack celebrating Gordon Murray’s design career, paired up with his other, more infamous fan car: the 1978 Brabham BT46B F1 car.

Really, this is just scratching the surface of what’s on offer. Thankfully, it’s only January, so we’ve got plenty of time to work on our Christmas lists and make sure we’re extra good this year.