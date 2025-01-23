Tokyo Xtreme Racer 2025 Early Access Car List

To quote one of the films ever made, last year’s news that Japanese game developer Genki was reviving its cult classic arcade series Tokyo Xtreme Racer was a surprise to be sure, but a welcome one.

With the game launching in early access today, we now know the identities of all 48 cars this initial version features. As is tradition for the series, they all come from Japanese manufacturers, and span eras from the 1980s to today. We were hoping for some deep cuts, and Genki has delivered, with some surprising inclusions among the JDM icons you’d expect.

Everything’s been replicated with impressive attention to detail, right down to the game’s Nissan 180SX being fitted with the optional Super HICAS rear-wheel steer system, and there’s set to be plenty of customisation options for every car too.

There is one major omission, though: Honda. It seems that, at this point, Genki hasn’t managed to acquire the licence for one of Japan’s big three. We hope this will change in future versions of the game so that we can race the likes of the NSX, S2000 and Civic Type R on Tokyo’s sprawling expressways. In the meantime, here are all the cars that’ll feature in the first early access release.

2015 Copen Cero

2002 Move Custom RS Limited

2003 Atenza Sport 23Z (GG)

2003 Axela Sport 23S (BK)

1996 Eunos Roadster S Special Type II (NA)

2023 Mazda3 Fastback 20S Retro Sports Edition (BP)

2003 Roadster RS (NB)

2015 Roadster RS (ND)

2000 RX-7 Type RZ (FD)

2003 RX-8 Type S

1990 Savanna RX-7 Infini (FC)

Remote video URL

2005 Eclipse GT (DK4A)

1995 GTO Twin Turbo (Z16A)

1998 Lancer Evolution V GSR

2015 Lancer Evolution X Final Edition

1996 180SX Type X with Super HICAS

1998 Fairlady Z Version R TwinTurbo 2by2 (Z32)

2005 Fairlady Z Version ST (Z33)

2014 Fairlady Z Version ST (Z34)

1991 Silvia K’s (PS13)

1997 Silvia K’s Aero SE (S14)

1999 Silvia Spec-R Aero (S15)

1997 Skyline GT-R V-Spec (R33)

1994 Skyline GT-R V-Spec II (R32)

2000 Skyline GT-R V-Spec II (R34)

Remote video URL

2016 BRZ GT (ZC6)

2021 BRZ S (ZD8)

1999 Impreza WRX Type R STI VersionVI (GC8)

2000 Impreza WRX STI (GD)

2005 Impreza WRX STI Spec C (GD)

2003 Impreza WRX STI V-Limited (GD)

2015 Levorg 2.0GT-S EyeSight (VM)

2021 Levorg STI Sport R EX (VN)

2015 WRX STI Type S (VAB)

2015 Alto Works

1995 Cappuccino

2022 Swift Sport (ZC33S)

2003 Wagon R RR-DI

Remote video URL