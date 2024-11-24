Logitech Racing Series Review: Worth The Wait?

We’ve been waiting for quite some time for Logitech to have a serious go at sim racing. Its G920/29, preceding G27 and succeeding G923 have pretty much locked down the entry point leaving us to wonder why it had never really chased the high-end enthusiast market.

It did just that with the direct drive G Pro Racing Wheel released in 2022, and with the expectation that a full suite of products to take on the likes of Fanatec, Thrustmaster and Moza would soon follow. And well, things went radio silent.

That was until the end of the summer when finally, Logitech’s Racing Series was unveiled to offer a bit of much-needed variety and customisation for the Pro wheel. Has the wait been worth it? We’ve been testing out the core of the range to find out.

RS Round Wheel and Wheel Hub

Logitech RS Round Wheel

As the G Pro Racing Wheel had a quick-release mechanism from launch, it only felt like a matter of time before Logitech would begin offering alternatives to the flat-bottom wheel included as standard.

Well, it has taken two years but two are now being offered under the Racing Series banner. There’s the Track Wheel – a formula-style square rim – and the one we have here the Round Wheel.

As you could figure out from the name, this is a circular rim, designed to be versatile and more like a standard road car wheel but it’s also better suited to rallying or drifting. It is however only a 290mm diameter wheel, so is a bit on the small side if either of those things is your speciality.

The synthetic leather material on the rim is of the same quality as the standard flat-bottomed rim, so those who already have the G Pro wheel shouldn’t expect much difference in terms of feel. Really, this will come down to personal preference on the shape – although I have found the material to be less grippy than I’d like once the sim racing sweat kicks in.

Although reasonable value at £69.99, you will need to pair this with an RS Wheel Hub for it to work. You can have that with PC compatibility for £119.99, or Xbox as well for £139.99. Both will work on PlayStation provided you have a PS-compatible G Pro wheelbase.

Logitech RS Round Wheel

Putting the two together is as easy as putting in six included screws and being on your way. If you’re already using a G Pro, well, there are no major surprises here.

The same general control layout is carried across with the small but welcome change of the right-side rotary dial now mirroring that of the left rather than facing you. Oh, and the LED strip of shift lights will now override those on the base.

Otherwise, it still feels high quality and the buttons feel tactile. I’m especially a big fan of the responsive, expensive-feeling magnetic shifters. If there’s a criticism to be had, it’s of the nub used in place of a d-pad, which would’ve just been better as, well, a d-pad.

If you’d rather forgo the Logitech offerings altogether and stick any wheel of your choosing on the base – be it real or from another sim racing manufacturer – there’s now also the RS QR adapter.

Logitech RS QE Adapter

Effectively, it’s the same quick release just with the ability to screw any wheel with a compatible PCD pattern. Logitech did send us one out and although we haven’t utilised it, it feels pretty solid and of the same quality as the rest of the kit. Worth noting that because this doesn’t include any buttons, it is PC-only and will require some self-setup to get working.

RS Shifter and Handbrake

Logitech RS Shifter + Handbrake

The most anticipated new product of the Racing Series range is the Shifter and Handbrake. It can be used as either, making it both the first time Logitech has offered a standalone sequential shifter and also a handbrake full stop.

Let’s get the biggest disappointment out of the way first – there’s currently no equivalent H-shifter. You’re still limited to the Driving Force shifter for that, which feels like the £30 you’ll pay for it.

A shame, really, because the £129.99 for this Shifter and Handbrake gets you a very nice product. Aside from a somewhat cheap-feeling base which isn’t going to matter a great deal in use, it’s a nicely built thing. Swapping between modes is as simple as unscrewing from either the shifter or handbrake slot, putting it into the other one and then switching modes with a slider on the front. It’ll also function as a digital or hydraulic handbrake, provided your chosen game supports the latter.

Logitech RS Shifter + Handbrake, knob removed

The handle itself is made of well-weighted metal, although it’s a little disappointing it doesn’t use a universal screw mechanism to allow you to swap other shift knobs or handbrake handles onto it.

Shifting feels tactile and satisfying, although it’s a little less convincing as a handbrake – there’s no satisfying click and it doesn’t hold into position if you want to leave it on. You get the impression it was designed as a shifter first and then adapted to function as a handbrake. A bonus point for the fact you can use two at once to cover both bases, though.

If you’re mixing and matching hardware on PC, you could find nicer shifters and dedicated handbrakes if you’re willing to stomach the extra costs but it functions neatly for those locked into Logitech on consoles.