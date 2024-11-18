The Best Black Friday 2024 Deals For Racing Gamers

Black Friday is almost here, which means stores across the world are competing to see who can start offering discounts at the most ridiculously early point.

Once a day of savings, ‘Black Friday’ has taken on a bit of a life of its own, and seems to go on ever longer each year. Not that we’ll complain too much about getting some good deals.

As well as boring adult stuff like kitchen appliances and vacuum cleaners, there are savings to be had for gamers, especially for those of us with an interest in racing. We’ve picked out our favourites so far but check back as we’ll regularly update this page.

There may be affiliate links in this post, which we earn a small commission on if you make a purchase, but it won’t affect our ability to tell you if something is decent or terrible. Prices are correct at the time of writing, it's possible they've changed since.

GT Omega ART Racing Cockpit – £129.95 (£75 saving)

When we reviewed GT Omega’s ART Racing Cockpit earlier this year, we said the steel frame was punching above its £199.95 asking price.

Well, even better, you can get it for dramatically cheaper than that right from GT Omega directly. It's yours for £129.95, although that’s without a seat – you’ll need to pick one of those up separately. Handily, with universal mounting points, any racing or real car seat should fit. Do you need passengers anyway?

Get the ART Racing Cockpit from GT Omega

Moza Racing R3 Wheel and Pedals – £359 (£40 saving)

Moza Racing will kick its Black Friday sale off on 21 November but very handily, it’s elected to show its deals off beforehand. Most of its core sim racing hardware offerings have some kind of discount, but our pick is the R3 Wheel and Pedals.

This Xbox and PC-compatible direct drive wheel complete with a set of pedals can be yours for £359, £40 off its usual asking price. It’s a modular unit too with a swappable wheel and upgradable pedals, so it may be worth picking up a few other bits in the sale while you’re at it.

Get the R3 Wheel and Pedals from Moza Racing

Forza Horizon 4 – £10.99 (£44 saving)

Forza Horizon 4’s days are numbered, with the open-world title set to be delisted from digital storefronts in December.

Although we are terribly sad about that, the result has been some consistent discounts on the game since that news broke earlier this year. In case you’ve yet to pick it up, now is the time to do so as it’s £10.99 in Microsoft Store's Black Friday sales.

Both Deluxe and Ultimate editions have some pretty mega discounts as well if you want to pick up more content for the game. It’s very possible this is the last time it’ll be offered at a cut price, too.

Get Forza Horizon 4 from the Microsoft Store

WD Black 2TB M.2 SSD – £164 (£238 saving)

This one isn’t strictly a Black Friday deal as Amazon has yet to start its sale, but you’ll be hard-pressed to get a better discount on this WD Black SSD.

This 2TB M.2 unit is PS5 compatible – handy if Gran Turismo 7 is swallowing up a whole load of your original storage. It’ll also work with a PC providing you have a motherboard with an M2 slot, meaning more space to stock up on Assetto Corsa mods.

Get the WD Black SN850X from Amazon

Anything else I should keep an eye out for this Black Friday?

With Black Friday sales only just starting, deals aren’t as widespread as they will be in a week’s time, and it’s likely some much better ones will crop up.

If you’re looking to expand your collection of games, keep an eye out for the inevitable Steam and PlayStation Store sales that should come closer to the day itself. Microsoft has already begun its themed sale for Xbox and PC, but there’s a chance more deals could crop up on there.

For hardware, we’d expect more racing wheel offers to come up. Logitech’s G923 is almost always available with heavy discounts on Black Friday, and we’re expecting Fanatec to do a site-wide sale on the day.

We're also hoping to see some mega deals on PS5 and Xbox consoles, but that's not a guarantee. Stay tuned, we’ll update you with more deals as we get them.