Charles Leclerc’s Car Collection Probably Won’t Surprise You

When you’re the de facto lead driver for the Ferrari F1 team, and have spent the majority of your racing career backed by Ferrari, what car do you drive every day? To find out, you only need to look at Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc’s car collection, and spoiler alert: you won’t see any Lamborghinis here.

Yep, having been part of the Ferrari academy since 2016, and driven six of his seven F1 seasons so far for Ferrari (and the first for the Ferrari-powered Alfa Romeo squad), it’s no surprise that the Monegasque driver has a bit of an affinity for the Prancing Horse – so much so, that pretty much all of his personal garage hails from Maranello. Well, everything four-wheeled, anyway…

Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale

The latest car to join Leclerc’s personal stable is a Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale, which he took delivery of in October 2024. A hardcore, track-oriented version of the hybrid SF90 supercar, it’s the first road-legal car to wear Ferrari’s XX branding, previously reserved for track-only toys like the FXX and 599XX.

With a total of 1016bhp thanks to its 4.0-litre V8 and trio of electric motors, and its ability to produce 530kg of downforce at 155mph, it’s one of the quickest cars Ferrari’s ever made, hitting 62mph in just 2.3 seconds.

With pricing starting at around £640,000, and just 799 coupes set to be made, Leclerc has opted for a matt black look with red accents. Incidentally, the SF90 is also named after Ferrari’s 2019 F1 car – the first of the team’s cars raced by Leclerc.

Ferrari Daytona SP3

Remote video URL

A sort of Greatest Hits compilation for Ferrari incorporating design elements of many of its classic cars, the Daytona SP3 is the third of Ferrari’s limited-run ‘Icona’ series that also spawned the open-top Monza SP1 and SP2.

It’s based on the LaFerrari’s tub, but ditches that car’s hybrid system, relying solely on a mighty 829bhp, 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12. It’ll hit 62mph in 2.9 seconds and a 211mph top speed, and just 599 are being built.

Like his SF90, Leclerc’s SP3 is matt black and topped off with red accents, and also incorporates a stripe in red and white – a nod to the Monegasque flag. He appears to have taken delivery of it early in 2024.

Ferrari Purosangue

Remote video URL

As much as the SF90 XX and Daytona SP3 are incredible feats of engineering, they’re not necessarily the easiest cars to daily drive. That’s where the Ferrari Purosangue comes in. The brand’s first SUV (although it calls it an ‘FUV’ – Ferrari Utility Vehicle), and its first production car with four doors, Ferrari is nonetheless keen to emphasise that it’s a ‘proper’ Ferrari. It shares its 6.5-litre, 715bhp V12 with several of the manufacturer’s supercars, and its name is the Italian for ‘thoroughbred’.

Leclerc acquired a silver Purosangue in 2024, and likely uses it for most daily-driving duties when not off at a race weekend. Unfortunately, in September 2024, he was caught on video – at the Grand Hotel Hairpin in Monaco, no less – having a low-speed bump in it with a VW Touran people carrier, thankfully not hard enough to cause visible damage to either car. At least he wasn’t in a Citroen Ami.

Ferrari 812 Competizione Aperta

Remote video URL

The 812 Competizione is the harder, lighter, faster version of the 812 Superfast, Ferrari’s recently-replaced front-engined V12 GT. And the Competizione Aperta – Italian for ‘open’ – is the convertible version of that. It uses the same 6.5-litre V12 as the SP3 and Purosangue, here making 819bhp.

Its performance figures are a Daytona-matching 2.9 seconds to 62mph and 211mph top speed, and just 599 were built. Leclerc’s is finished in white with contrasting black accents, and he seemingly acquired it in late 2023. While there are images floating around of an 812 Competizione coupe in Leclerc’s signature matte black with Monegasque flag stripe, that seems to be a spec inspired by Leclerc’s colour scheme of choice, rather than one owned by him himself.

Ferrari 488 Pista Spider

Remote video URL

This, as far as we can tell, is the oldest of Leclerc’s collection of Ferraris, and continues his affinity for ultra-high-performance convertibles from Maranello. Introduced in 2018, the Pista was the lightened, track-focused version of the mid-engined 488, with the Pista Spider the drop-top version of that.

With 710bhp from a 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8, it would hit 62mph in a quoted 2.8 seconds and a 211mph top speed. Leclerc’s shares its patriotic colour scheme with his Daytona SP3, and he seems to have owned it since at least 2021.

Ferrari Roma (sold)

Previously, Leclerc has owned an example of the Roma, Ferrari’s pretty entry-level front-engined GT. Obviously, ‘entry-level’ is a relative term – the Roma still has a 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 with 612bhp, good for 62mph in 3.4 seconds and a 199mph top speed.

Leclerc’s Roma, in a simple black colour scheme, was delivered new to him in late 2020. It was auctioned off in late 2023, having had its dashboard and engine cover signed by Leclerc, and fetched €205,000, or around £170,000.

Does Charles Leclerc own any cars that aren’t Ferraris?

We’re not sure. You can find various sources online that say he also owns cars like a Bugatti Chiron, McLaren GT and Rolls-Royce Wraith, but we’ve not been able to find anything to back this up. Certainly, the only cars we’re certain he’s owned during his F1 career come from Maranello. We wouldn’t be surprised to see him further add to this collection soon, either, as being a Ferrari F1 driver likely puts him near the top of the list for an allocation for the new F80.

Charles Leclerc’s motorbikes

Charles Lecler's Husqvarna Vitpilen 701

Leclerc does own some vehicles without a Prancing Horse badge, though – they just have two wheels, rather than four. One of these is a Vitpilen 701, made by Swedish-Austrian bike maker Husqvarna. This ‘naked’ bike is powered by a 75bhp, 693cc single-cylinder engine, and Leclerc’s has been further customised by French company Bad Winners with a full carbon body.

He has another bike, too, and it’s one that holds big personal significance, which he explained to GPToday. In 2018, Leclerc and a few friends went on holiday to Bali to celebrate him getting his first F1 seat with Sauber (then known as Alfa Romeo). While there, he rented a custom bike from Balinese company Malamadre to get him around the island.

He was such a fan of the bike that he bought it outright from the company and had it shipped back to and registered in Monaco, a process he described as “a mess.”