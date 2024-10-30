10 Used Luxo-Barges For Less Than £15k

It’s not all about speed and razor-sharp handling, you know. Enthusiasts with an eye on the finer things in life like a little luxury in their motoring, with plush surroundings to wile away the hours on a road trip. Why hoon when you can waft?

Of course, luxury wafting often comes at a price, but it doesn’t have to. With some targeted shopping, you can pick up a large, luxurious barge of a car for less than £15,000. We’ve combed the classifieds and picked out some of our favourites.

BMW 7-series F01

BMW 7-series F01

BMW’s flagship saloon is one of the acknowledged kings of luxo-barging, which is a verb we’ve decided to create in honour of this article. Packed with the latest Bavarian tech, performance and handling of the time, it’s often used as a limousine, such is its wafty capability. The F01 generation was built between 2008 and 2015, and there are loads of them available for less than £15k. The diesels are great for long distances, but if you don’t mind the fuel bills you can pick up a V8-powered, long-wheelbase 750Li for surprisingly little. As with most of the cars on this list, however, get ready for premium maintenance costs.

Audi A8 D3

Audi A8 D3

The D3-generation Audi A8 is older than the 7 Series above, but it’s essentially the archetypal luxo-barge with a bulletproof interior, menacing presence (especially in black) and a surprising amount of tech considering the oldest ones are more than 20 years old. Most of the A8s for this price are diesels, and £15k will get you a 4.2-litre TDI V8 with close to 400 horses and enough torque to pull up a driveway. The 3.0-litre diesel V6 models will also be plentiful, although if you look hard you might find a tidy 6.0-litre W12, which will likely ruin you. But what a way to go.

Jaguar XJ X351

Jaguar XJ X351

We’ve changed our mind – the Jaaaaag XJ is the archetypal luxo-barge. The last model, introduced back in 2009, is a very agile car for its type, but it’s also swanky as heck with a lounge-like interior. Most models for this price will be diesel, with around 300 horsepower from a 3.0-litre V6, but there are also petrol models out there – another 3.0-litre V6 or Jag’s stonking 5.0-litre V8, which has more than 500bhp. You know which one you want.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class W221

Mercedes-Benz S-Class W221

Is there a record for the number of times we contradict ourselves in a single article? THIS is the archetypal luxo-barge. Long, very clever and, when new, very expensive, the Mercedes S-Class is the flagship of the three-pointed star and the standard against which all other big executive cruisers are measured. Later ones are out of reach for £15k, but the 2005-2013 W221 is achievable. You might even be able to wangle the awesome S63 AMG model, with more than 500bhp from its 6.2-litre V8. Failing that, there’s always the S500L and S600L, or the more fuel-sipping diesel versions.

Toyota Century

Toyota Century

Most of the above cars are relatively plentiful on the used market, but you’ll have to hunt around for one of these. This JDM limousine is something of an icon in its home country, but there are a few grey imports kicking around the world that are well worth keeping an eye open for. Why? Because this was Toyota’s flagship car in its home market, handbuilt by artisans and with a 5.0-litre V12 under the bonnet. Many are getting on a bit, but they’re generally well looked after by enthusiasts. No other car will make you feel more like a diplomat/Yakuza boss, peering at your enemies through the rear-windscreen curtains as you waft around on air suspension.

Lexus LS XF40

Lexus LS XF40

The word Lexus basically sounds like “luxury” if you squint with your ears, so it’s an obvious choice here, yet often overlooked in favour of Big German Things. The LS has long been the Lexus flagship, and £15k will get you a pretty tidy LS from the fourth generation, codenamed XF40. It was sold for ages between 2006 and 2017 so there are quite a few to choose from, including the rather hilarious LS 600h hybrid, which paired an efficient electric motor with a dirty great 5.0-litre V8 for close to 450bhp. Failing that, a low-mileage, early LS 460, with its 4.6-litre V8 could be a winner. An LS is understated and has a top-quality interior, so it’s every inch the classy wafter.

Volvo S80

Volvo S80

When it comes to subtle luxo-barges, they don’t come much more anonymous than the second-generation Volvo S80, but then that’s sort of the point. Such is the ubiquitous look of Volvos from this period, they all look largely the same but for their size. But to write off this Swedish saloon would be a mistake, because it’s very nice inside with excellent, high-quality materials and some muscular, understated engine options. It’s as safe as houses, too, and will purr around under the radar like a classy stealth cat, or something. £15k will get you a low mileage 2014 car with the 2.4-litre diesel engine, which will cruise like nobody’s business.

Chrysler 300C

Chrysler 300C

Want to be a gangster? Can’t afford a Bentley? If either of these things are true then may we suggest the Chrysler 300C. As subtle as a chromed brick through an American window, this muscular cartoon of a car can be picked up for relative peanuts with a 3.0-litre diesel V6, but hunt around and you’ll find the SRT-8 model with the monster 6.1-litre Hemi V8 and north of 400 naturally aspirated horses. There’s a 5.7-litre V8 model, too. Your wallet will cry, but everyone will look at you. In a good way? Maybe.

Infiniti Q70

Infiniti Q70

We wouldn’t blame you for completely forgetting about Infiniti. Nissan’s answer to Lexus arrived in the UK, broadly failed to make any kind of real impact and promptly left again, but it did make some half-decent cars, especially at used prices. £15k will get you a pretty tidy example of the Q70 saloon, which had a solid interior, lots of tech and lots of power, too – 360-odd horsepower from its 3.5-litre hybrid V6, and it should get you decent fuel economy too. It’s no 5-series, but it’s a lot rarer. And cheaper.

Bentley Continental

Bentley Continental GT

There’s a major asterisk on this one. Yes, you can get a Bentley Continental for less than £15k, with all the power, handmade luxury and craftsmanship that it brings with it. A 6.0-litre W12 with well north of 500bhp is within your grasp should you have this relatively modest budget. But remember – with a luxury car comes luxury running costs. The Conti is a cracking high-end cruiser but it’ll cost a small fortune (or more probably a large fortune) to keep on the road. And heaven help you if anything needs replacing. This one fits the criteria of this article, but it’s only for the very brave.