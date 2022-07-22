This Barely Used Toyota MR2 Costs More Than A Brand New GR86
This like-new first-gen Toyota MR2 has covered just 1700 miles and comes with a hefty price tag
The first-generation Toyota MR2 was the car to have back in its heyday, offering a mid-engined rear-wheel-drive setup and typically Japanese sporty styling at a relatively affordable cost. It’s easy to see why owners drove the socks off these things, but this ultra-low mileage MR2 is part of a rare breed that’s not been driven much and, consequently, looks like it’s just rolled off the production line.
However, this MR2 comes with a hefty price tag, and it’ll set you back more than the cost of a brand new Toyota GR86.
The car was first registered in Northern Ireland in 1990, making it one of the last first-generation MR2s to leave the production line before the curvier second-gen model was introduced. In its 31-year lifetime, this white sports car has covered a measly 1,377 miles, and the current owner believes it warrants a whopping £34,999 (around $42,000) price tag.
For that money, you could get the keys to a used Aston Martin Vantage, a Toyota GR Yaris or even the brand new Toyota GR86 for around £28,000 ($33,500) with lots of money for fuel – if you can get your hands on one.
The MR2 uses the same 16-valve motor found in the legendary Corolla AE86, sending 122bhp to the car’s rear wheels. In other words, the same as a modern Ford Puma. That’s not particularly impressive by today’s standards, especially considering that Toyota claims the GR86 produces 224 bhp (and dyno tests have shown that the actual figure is a fair bit higher). Still, the MR2 doesn’t need bundles of power to deliver a fantastic driving experience.
See also: This RWD Mid-Engined Toyota Celica Track-Toy Is An Epic Project Build
Someone out there will think this car is worth every penny, and we commend them for it. The first-generation MR2 still looks as awesome today as when it was revealed back in the 80s. This blemish-free, pristine example will undoubtedly teleport its future owner back to the good old days when music was better, hair was longer, and fuel was much, much cheaper. Check out the listing for this MR2 at Appreciating Classics.
0 comments