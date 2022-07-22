This Barely Used Toyota MR2 Costs More Than A Brand New GR86

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

The first-generation Toyota MR2 was the car to have back in its heyday, offering a mid-engined rear-wheel-drive setup and typically Japanese sporty styling at a relatively affordable cost. It’s easy to see why owners drove the socks off these things, but this ultra-low mileage MR2 is part of a rare breed that’s not been driven much and, consequently, looks like it’s just rolled off the production line. However, this MR2 comes with a hefty price tag, and it’ll set you back more than the cost of a brand new Toyota GR86.