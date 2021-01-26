The £140k BMW M5 CS Has 626bhp And A Power Bulge

BMW has revealed a lightened, more powerful version of the M5 which hits 62mph in just three seconds

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

The ultimate F90 BMW M5 just landed, and it comes with some astonishing numbers attached. How does 0-62mph in three seconds dead sound? Or 0-124mph in 10.4? The top speed of this new ‘M5 CS’ is electronically-limited to 189mph, meanwhile, but without the artificial buffers, it’d no doubt embarrass the odd supercar. The ballistic performance is made possible via a 70kg drop in weight, coupled with an uplift in power from BMW‘s 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8. Bulk has been shed using a variety of measures including the use of a carbon fibre reinforced-plastic boot, bonnet and diffuser plus the standard fitting of the normally optional carbon ceramic brakes. The latter element makes up 26kg of the weight savings on its own.

The V8 gets a boost of 10bhp relative to the Competition, which is enough to make the M5 CS BMW’s most powerful M car ever. The engine has a fancy new carbon fibre cover, plus improved lubrication and cooling systems. The CFRP bonnet that conceals this weapons-grade unit features a new power bulge - a completely unnecessary detail we’re totally on board with. Along with the new bonnet, a front splitter pinched from the M8 Competition, a new carbon rear spoiler and 20-inch Y-spoke forged wheels distinguish the car from a normal M5. Wrapping the latter part of the equation are 275/35 front/ 285/35 rear Pirelli P Zero Corsas.

Like the recently facelifted M5 Competition, the CS gets a set of dampers developed using lessons learned from the M8. Here, though, the chassis sits 7mm lower on retuned springs. Inside the super saloon, there are CS-specific carbon fibre seats with the Nurburgring layout printed on the integrated headrests (possibly a bit much) and light-up M5 badges (definitely a bit much). There’s also an Alcantara-trimmed steering wheel, and a liberal spreading of CS logos. Unlike the M3/M4 CS, you do still get an armrest. Meanwhile in the rear, the bench features two bucket-style seats, a little like the old Mercedes 190E 2.3/2.5-16.