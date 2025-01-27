The Best Super Saloons In 2025

There are more different types of fast cars than ever these days, but most, be they sports cars, hot hatches or performance SUVs, like to make a bit of a song and dance about going fast.

The super saloon is different. It’s a genre that feels almost quaint these days with the rise of the fast SUV and the seeming slow death of the saloon car, but we reckon there aren’t many cooler ways of going fast – perhaps only bested by the performance estate. Here are our picks of the best fast four-doors from the dwindling pool still available in 2025.

5. Audi S8

Audi S8

Ever since Ronin hit cinemas in 1998, the Audi S8 has long held a place as one of the coolest Q-cars out there. Sure, the A8 isn’t exactly a subtle thing given its size but the average onlooker wouldn’t be able to separate the fire-breathing S8 from a sedate diesel on looks alone.

Equipped with the EA825 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, the current S8 offers up 564bhp and 590lb ft of torque, taking it from 0-62mph in 3.8 seconds. It’s far from the most dynamic car, but for sheer sort-of-sleeper performance, it’s hard to beat.

4. BMW M5

G90 BMW M5

Yes, it’s incredibly heavy, yes, it’s a plug-in hybrid, and yes, it’s slightly slower to 62mph than the old M5 Competition. The 717bhp G90 M5, though, is proof that BMW’s M division can still work its magic even on a car that’s strayed far from the recipe of the original.

It’s almost worth recalibrating your expectations and seeing the M5 as the M7 that we’ve never had, with the M3 effectively doing the job the M5 used to. Look at it in those terms, and it makes a whole lot more sense. But while the G90 is hugely impressive, it’s still the least M5-y M5 ever, which prevents it from sitting any higher up this list.

3. Mercedes-AMG CLA45 S

Mercedes-AMG CLA45 S

Mercedes-AMG’s big saloons are in a strange place right now. The C63 with its complex four-pot hybrid proved underwhelming, and it’s unclear if the E63 will ever exist and in what form. The E53 is coming so we’ll wait and see how that performs, but again, that’s a hybrid.

It leaves the smallest of the AMG saloons as not all that inarguably the sweetest. The CLA45 S lives on with the 2.0-litre four-cylinder with a relatively monstrous 415bhp and 369lb ft of torque on offer. Its impressive 4Matic all-wheel-drive system harnesses that power marvellously as well, resulting in one of the best all-round performance cars on sale today.

2. BMW M3

BMW M3

It feels strange to suggest the G80 BMW M3 is getting on a bit, but it has been on sale for over four years now. In that time, though, it’s remained probably the most sensible recommendation for a super saloon – if you can call a 503bhp saloon sensible, anyway.

Having been refreshed in 2024, it’s now all-wheel drive only, but BMW’s excellent xDrive system really doesn’t detract much from the M3’s personality or handling, and only adds to its all-conquering capabilities. And if you really love spending money on tyres, you can still lock it in rear-wheel drive mode.

1. Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio

While the BMW M3 is a car you can buy with your head, the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is one that’ll be with your heart. Sure, the interior is still crap, it’s a bit too lairy for its own good and there’s the ever-constant fear of fast Alfa Romeo reliability but none of that matters when you’re on the right stretch of road.

That 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 is a magnificent beast, matched by a superb chassis and feelsome steering. It’s even better now thanks to a proper mechanical LSD replacing the electronic one on early cars. It’s probably not long for this world, even with the recent update, so grab one while you can.

What about the others?

You’re probably screaming at us asking why there’s no Porsche Panamera, Mercedes-AMG GT Four-door or Audi RS7 here. We’re being pedantic and labelling those as fastbacks, and there’s just not enough of those on sale for a list of their own. Obviously, there’s no RS6 saloon either, so we can’t put the estate on here. However, spy photos suggest that the upcoming RS7, which will replace both the outgoing RS6 and 7 under Audi’s new naming strategy, will get a proper saloon version, so watch this space.

Mercedes’ new super high-performance four-pot PHEV powertrain hasn’t really impressed us (or anyone, for that matter), so the C63 doesn’t make the list, and while we’d dearly love to feature Cadillac’s duo of Blackwing cars, we’re limiting ourselves to cars we can buy in the UK.

We’re yet to try the latest Bentley Flying Spur with its mighty new 771bhp hybrid powertrain, but once that’s changed, we have a feeling it could find its way onto the list too.