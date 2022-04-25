Nissan Is Killing Off Its Low-Cost Datsun Brand, Again

Nissan has announced plans to stop making cars under the Datsun name. The Datsun brand was first killed off by parent company Nissan in 1981 and is once again being sent to the sidelines less than ten years after its revival in 2013. The brand, which produced iconic cars such as the 240Z and helped establish Japanese cars in both Europe and the US in the 1970s, became renowned in the West for its efficient, reliable vehicles.

Nissan revived the Datsun brand a decade ago with plans to build low-cost cars in India, Russia and Indonesia. At the time Nissan hyped-up Datsun as “an important part of Nissan’s DNA”. Cars such as the Go Compact, which was sold for the low price of less than one million yen (£5,300 or $7,700) from new, represented the new low-cost identity.