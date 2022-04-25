Nissan Is Killing Off Its Low-Cost Datsun Brand, Again
The Datsun brand is being discontinued by Nissan less than ten years after its revival
Nissan has announced plans to stop making cars under the Datsun name. The Datsun brand was first killed off by parent company Nissan in 1981 and is once again being sent to the sidelines less than ten years after its revival in 2013. The brand, which produced iconic cars such as the 240Z and helped establish Japanese cars in both Europe and the US in the 1970s, became renowned in the West for its efficient, reliable vehicles.
Nissan revived the Datsun brand a decade ago with plans to build low-cost cars in India, Russia and Indonesia. At the time Nissan hyped-up Datsun as “an important part of Nissan’s DNA”. Cars such as the Go Compact, which was sold for the low price of less than one million yen (£5,300 or $7,700) from new, represented the new low-cost identity.
However, the company has once again been given the axe by Nissan in an effort to boost electric car manufacturing efforts. Datsun was first re-discontinued in Russia and Indonesia in 2020, and Nissan has now stated that production of the only remaining model, the Redi-Go, has now ceased in India.
So, once again, it’s time to say goodbye to Datsun. But, given Nissan’s history of killing off and reintroducing the brand, perhaps we haven’t seen the last of it.
So, what do you think of Datsun’s second demise? Will we ever see this entry-level car brand return? Let us know your thoughts.
