or register
Ben Custard profile picture Ben Custard 9 hours ago 3
News

New Ford Focus ST Gets A Whopping Touchscreen, Mean Green Paint And A Wet Zone

Ford has just revealed the updated Focus ST, with wholesale changes inside and out. The 276bhp petrol engine is unchanged, but there’s no diesel engine any more

Remind me later
Ford - New Ford Focus ST Gets A Whopping Touchscreen, Mean Green Paint And A Wet Zone - News

While the Ford Focus ST is no longer quite enough to make our list of the best hot hatches, it’s still a mighty fine performance machine. And now an updated one, because Ford has pulled the wraps off the new facelift model.

Like before, it’s available as a hatch or as a roomy wagon, and comes with a 2.3-litre EcoBoost motor churning out 276bhp. We’d wondered if Ford was going to give the Focus ST a dollop more power to compete with the Cupra Leon, Renault Megane RS and Mercedes-AMG A35, but no. Its 0-62mph time of 5.7 seconds is undoubtedly quick, but also decidedly middle-of-the-road when it comes to hot hatches. You could always put a call into Mountune if it’s not fast enough.

Ford - New Ford Focus ST Gets A Whopping Touchscreen, Mean Green Paint And A Wet Zone - News

There have been subtle changes, though, like the addition of an ST X pack that adds rev-matching, more aggressive throttle response, a Track mode and what Ford calls “greater leeway from the ESC system” - which sounds like a hooligan setting to us. There’s still a choice of six-speed manual and seven-speed auto ‘boxes (go manual, the torque converter makes the car slower), but no diesel version this time around. Good.

Visually, the changes bring the Focus ST in line with the recently updated Ford Fiesta ST. There are slimmer headlights with a new LED pattern, tweaked bumpers and tinted brake lights, plus a new satin grey finish for the air intakes and two new 18- or 19-inch wheel options. For the first time, you can also choose the Mean Green paint that made its debut on the Ford Puma ST.

Ford - New Ford Focus ST Gets A Whopping Touchscreen, Mean Green Paint And A Wet Zone - News

The Recaro badging slapped across the old seats has gone; these are new seats developed in-house by Ford Performance, and are electronically adjustable. Get comfortable, look forwards and… whoa. The touchscreen is vast compared to the old one; at 13.2 inches it’s a whole five inches bigger than the outgoing version.

Oh no. There aren’t any air conditioning controls any more. You have to use the screen to change them instead. Let’s hope they’re easy to use while on the move. We should’ve expected this, given that the Mustang Mach-E makes you prod at the screen to cool down or warm up. Like the electric Mustang, the ST runs Ford’s newest SYNC 4 media system that gains better voice recognition and extra online features.

Ford - New Ford Focus ST Gets A Whopping Touchscreen, Mean Green Paint And A Wet Zone - News

The Focus ST estate also gets a carpet that’s easier to clean, a more useful boot space area and a wet zone, if ever you want to carry some damp umbrellas or maybe a small school of piranhas. Ford has also produced a customer instruction guide on how to use the boot and its hidden features.

Prices start at £33,885, which looks about £3000 dearer than the outgoing car. But the cheap(er) and un-cheerful diesel model has been axed, so the new car is only £600 more than the old ST with the same engine. The first UK customers are expected to get their cars in early 2022.

Make sure you don’t miss the week’s top car stories and our best offers by signing up to the Car Throttle newsletter!

More Ford posts

3 comments

Recommended News Marvel's Latest Film Has A Thing For Killing BMW i8s Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News The Acura NSX Type S Looks Predictably Brilliant With A Retro Motul Livery News Ford Bronco Sport Rolls 120 Metres After Falling From Notorious Mountain Pass News One-Off Kia Soul EV Boardmasters Edition Is For Surfers, Dude News FCA Salesperson's Employee Discount Scam Cost The Company $8.7m News Novitec Takes Ferrari SF90 Stradale Over 1000bhp With The Subtlest Tweaks News The Emilia GT Veloce Restomod Uses A 503bhp Giulia Quadrifoglio V6 News The Renault 5 'Turbo 3' Is An 80s Mid-Engine Hero Reborn For The 21st Century News This Bugatti Chiron Vs Jet Fighter Racer Is A New Take On An Old Idea

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or