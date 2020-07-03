Mansory Has Modified The Ford GT And There's A Lot Going On

The 'Le Mansory' takes the already attention-grabbing GT and turns into something predictably decisive

Thanks to its form-focused approach, the Ford GT is already - in both a good and a bad way - a visual feast. One company, however, has decided to take things up a notch. That company is, of course, Mansory. Like the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ-based Cabrera, the ‘Le Mansory’ (see what they did there?) sees much of the GT’s standard bodywork replaced. And the results are… well, judge for yourselves.

The front end is dramatically different, with a protruding front bumper, larger bonnet ducts and redesigned LED headlights. Further back, there are new carbon fibre roof ducts, chunkier side skirts and a huge new top-mount rear wing. Slightly lower down, we can see that the active rear wing has been replaced with blades that protrude into gaps created by the GT’s distinctive teardrop profile.

The standard GT’s cabin isn’t the most exciting of places to sit, so Mansory has decided to retrim the whole lot in white leather with (we think) black Alcantara and blue accents. Giant ‘Le Mansory’ script on the Alcantara-clad sills greats occupants upon entry. The 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 has been fiddled with too, seeing the standard outputs of 647bhp and 550lb ft rising to 703bhp and 620lb ft. Mansory hasn’t detailed the changes needed to achieve these figures, but we’d assume it’ll involve the usual software tweaks.