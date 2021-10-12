Limited Parking In Your Area? You Need This Mini 'Shorty'

A rare chance to buy a 'saloon'-bodied Mini Shorty has come up. Are you tempted by this very orange curio?

By modern standards, the original Mini is a tiny thing. At around three metres long, it’s 50cm shorter than a current city car like the VW Up and dwarfed by the current Mini hatchback by almost a metre. Some, though, would rather it were shorter still. Those with such a point of view take a huge chunk out of the Mini’s already diddly two-metre wheelbase to create what’s known as a ‘Shorty’. It’s far from a new idea, but you don’t often see these things for sale, especially not in hardtop ‘saloon’ form - most are convertibles. Only hacking up the floor and not the roof too makes life a whole lot easier, see.

This particular Shorty was originally a 1968 Morris Mini finished in cream, a colour it retained post-shortening. We don’t know exactly how long the car is, but judging by the proportions, it’d look tiny even next to a Smart ForTwo. Limited parking in your area? Look no further. The car had a whole heap of work done at the London Mini Centre in Putney last year, receiving a service plus a thorough body restoration. Once the latter was complete, the Shorty received a fantastically lurid lick of bright orange paint.

It’s still running the stock 1.0-litre A-series inline-four, meaning it has around 40bhp to play with. But hey, at least it’s a lot lighter now. The car is said to be mechanically sound, although the gearchange “isn’t especially sharp and could do with some attention,” the advert states. It’s fitted with a set of black and silver Minilite-style wheels wrapped in Nankang tyres with a decent amount of tread left. The wheel and tyre combo is a lot wider than what would have been fitted originally, so the Shorty has some neat, body-coloured arch extensions. There’s also a stainless steel exhaust, so it will at least sound fast.