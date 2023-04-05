Lamborghini's V12 Hybrid Configurator Is Live - How Would You Build Yours?

You can now design your own Lamborghini Revuelto, what spec are you going for?

Following the recent launch of Lamborghini’s first hybrid V12, its configurator is now live. We had a play with over 60 different colour options and it was so difficult to pick just one, so we’ll need at least five cars. Unlike the bizarre Maserati MC20 colour combinations the Revuelto pulls off any colour. Of course, the classic Lamborghini colours are still available and there’s three different wheel styles to choose from. If you’re feeling adventurous you can even add livery stripes on the rear diffuser.

The Aventador successor is powered by a naturally-aspirated 6.5-litre V12 that’s accompanied by three electric motors. Altogether the Revuelto is capable of 1,001bhp and shoots from 0-60mph in 2.5 seconds. There’s 13 driving modes on offer and the all-electric mode enables four-wheel drive. It’s all topped off with an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. See also: Lamborghini Releases Spotify Playlists To Match Its V12, V10 And Turbo V8 Engines Take a look inside and your passenger gets their own display and you can even spec dashboard cupholders, McDonald’s drive-through here we come! Interior colour combinations are a little more exciting too with contrasting colourways and bright seat belts.

The Revuelto tops out at 217mph (350km/h) and hits 125mph in under 7.0 seconds so by the time you’ve loaded up the configurator you could be cruising at some crazy speeds. So, it doesn’t matter what colour you choose, you’ll be a blur to everyone else!

You can’t go wrong with the classic black and gold wheels combo but the Arancio Apodis colour, is a stunning orange paint job. Maybe orange is the new black?