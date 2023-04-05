or register
Trinity Francis profile picture Trinity Francis a day ago
News

Lamborghini's V12 Hybrid Configurator Is Live - How Would You Build Yours?

You can now design your own Lamborghini Revuelto, what spec are you going for?

Remind me later
Lamborghini's V12 Hybrid Configurator Is Live - How Would You Build Yours? - News

Following the recent launch of Lamborghini’s first hybrid V12, its configurator is now live. We had a play with over 60 different colour options and it was so difficult to pick just one, so we’ll need at least five cars. Unlike the bizarre Maserati MC20 colour combinations the Revuelto pulls off any colour.

Of course, the classic Lamborghini colours are still available and there’s three different wheel styles to choose from. If you’re feeling adventurous you can even add livery stripes on the rear diffuser.

Lamborghini's V12 Hybrid Configurator Is Live - How Would You Build Yours? - News

The Aventador successor is powered by a naturally-aspirated 6.5-litre V12 that’s accompanied by three electric motors. Altogether the Revuelto is capable of 1,001bhp and shoots from 0-60mph in 2.5 seconds. There’s 13 driving modes on offer and the all-electric mode enables four-wheel drive. It’s all topped off with an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

See also: Lamborghini Releases Spotify Playlists To Match Its V12, V10 And Turbo V8 Engines

Take a look inside and your passenger gets their own display and you can even spec dashboard cupholders, McDonald’s drive-through here we come! Interior colour combinations are a little more exciting too with contrasting colourways and bright seat belts.

Lamborghini's V12 Hybrid Configurator Is Live - How Would You Build Yours? - News

The Revuelto tops out at 217mph (350km/h) and hits 125mph in under 7.0 seconds so by the time you’ve loaded up the configurator you could be cruising at some crazy speeds. So, it doesn’t matter what colour you choose, you’ll be a blur to everyone else!

Lamborghini's V12 Hybrid Configurator Is Live - How Would You Build Yours? - News

You can’t go wrong with the classic black and gold wheels combo but the Arancio Apodis colour, is a stunning orange paint job. Maybe orange is the new black?

Lamborghini's V12 Hybrid Configurator Is Live - How Would You Build Yours? - News

You know what we’ll be doing for the rest of the day, how would you spec the all new Revuelto? Try the configurator here and let us know your picks.

0 comments

Recommended News Mini’s ‘Manual Driving School’ Will Teach Americans How To Stick Shift Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News RAM Reveals Electric Pickup With 500 Mile Range For 2025 News Behold, The 542bhp BMW M3 CS And Its £116,000 Price Tag News Forgotten 29yo VW Golf ‘Rallye’ Homologation Prototype Upstages Brand’s Newer SEMA Exhibits News Roller Coasters Are Triggering Apple iPhone 14's Car Crash Detection, But What Is It? News Watch 8 Oddly Relaxing Minutes Of 2023 Honda Civic Type R Production News Michael Schumacher’s 2003 Championship-Winning V10 F1 Car Is Up For Grabs News Ken Block Dies Aged 55 In Snowmobile Accident News EV Revolution Means Autobahns Will Stay Derestricted, German Minister Says

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or