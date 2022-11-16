Lamborghini Releases Spotify Playlists To Match Its V12, V10 And Turbo V8 Engines

Youtube/Lamborghini

It’s certainly one of the quirkier things we’ve heard in recent times; Lamborghini is releasing three Spotify playlists to complement its V12, V10 and turbo V8 engines. We’ll be honest in saying we wonder why anyone would want to listen to anything other than a screaming V12 while driving their Lambo, but we’re also intrigued how it might sound, as the Raging Bull seems to have put a lot of thought into it.

According to the brand, each playlist is designed to enhance the sound of its engines. Lamborghini sound engineers worked with music producer Alex Trecarichi and used the frequencies of the engines to put together the playlists, using what are known as Fourier Transform formulas.

It all sounds very sciencey, but they did this to tailor the playlists to the sounds of the engines at idle, at around 4000 rpm, and at maximum power.