Skoda's Illuminated Seat Belt Buckle Is A Neat Idea We're Surprised No One Thought Of Before

Skoda likes to make a bit deal out of its ‘Simply Clever’ features. The reality is a lot of them aren’t especially groundbreaking (think snazzy luggage nets), but some are ingenious enough to garner a respectful doff of the metaphorical cap.

The company’s neat windscreen washer tank lid - which doubles as a funnel - is one such innovation, and this week, the Czech VW Group subsidiary has revealed another inspired development.

It’s an illuminated seat belt buckle, for which Skoda has just been granted a worldwide patent. Once the seat’s weight sensor is triggered, a white light will change to red and remain that colour until the seatbelt is clipped in. Once the occupant has done so, it’ll briefly turn green to acknowledge a successful buckling, before switching back to white.