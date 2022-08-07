or register
Charlie Harvey 2 days ago
Maserati’s Configurator Can Make Even The MC20 Look Horrible

The Maserati online configurator allows some of the most bizarre colour combinations we’ve ever seen available from factory

Maybe ugly is the new beautiful? After having a little play around on Maserati’s online configurator to make the ugliest cars possible, we realised it’s not actually too difficult. The manufacturer allows some of the most bizarre colour combinations and liveries we’ve ever seen.

How about a Maserati Quattroporte with Urban Green paint (a £7800 option), white and blue wheels (£7200) and a blue and yellow-striped birdcage livery (wait for it… £8640)? Yep, such a level of uniqueness for your luxury saloon car doesn’t come cheap. A blue leather interior with white stitching will even complete the look in the cabin.

If that’s not enough for you, how about a ‘Digital Mint’ pearlescent Maserati MC20 with an asymmetrical red blob livery on the first half of the car (that’s what it’s meant to look like, apparently). Or you could spec it with ‘Hypergreen’ and red stripes – at least you’d never lose it in a car park…

Maserati’s configurator has got us wondering whether customers can really be trusted with so much choice? Speccing a Levante with a bright red interior, bronze exterior paint (£8100) and red striping (£8640 – how can these stripes be costing more than the paint colour?!) should be a criminal offence.

If you’ve got a spare few minutes, configuring the ugliest Maserati you can fathom is a very fun game. Just make sure everything that happens in the configurator stays in the configurator – think of the poor onlookers that would have to witness such a monstrosity in the metal…

