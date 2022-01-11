Watch The Hennessey Venom F5 Belch Flames On Its Way To 250mph

Hennessey’s goal for its F5 hypercar is 311mph, and already, it’s within 60mph of that target during early high-speed tests. The car was run in ‘F5 Mode’ to unlock its full power output, belching out flames with every gear change on its way to just over 250mph.

The Texan firm says that this was “NOT a top speed test but one of many tests conducted by the Hennessey engineering team to evaluate high-speed stability and vehicle dynamics”. The run was undertaken at Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds, otherwise known as the Shuttle Landing Facility.

The 2.9-mile runway has a rich history of high-speed automotive shenanigans - the F5’s Venom GT predecessor hit 270.49mph here a few years ago, and more recently, SCC used the place in its own 300mph quest with the Tuatara.