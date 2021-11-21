Here's How The Nissan Z Sounds Under Load
Two YouTubers came across a pre-production Nissan Z, and got to hear how it sounds setting off
The Nissan Z is getting closer; it won’t be long before the new Toyota Supra rival hits the road. We already know that it’ll look pretty much identical to the Z Proto, that it’s propelled by a twin-turbo 3.0-litre V6 pushing out 395bhp and that it’ll cost around $40,000 in base Sport trim.
Now, we know how it sounds. The guys behind the Burnt Rubber YouTube channel spotted a Z test mule in Sacramento, California, and managed to persuade the driver to launch the car on camera. This’ll do us until the next Z update, at least.
As you’d probably guessed, it’s a treat for your ears. It’s quite a soulful noise, although the near-instant gear changes give away that this prototype is equipped with the optional nine-speed manual.
A six-speed manual is also available, and it’s the one we’d most likely pick. We’ll take a go in either, to be honest. The Z might have the same power output as the new Audi RS 3, but it’s only rear-wheel drive rather than all-wheel drive. Even on dry asphalt, the Z initially struggles for traction, before the driver aids presumably kick in.
Even this test car - could you tell by the janky looks? - accelerates quickly, even if it probably isn’t a full-throttle, sub-five-second 0-60mph run.
Reportedly, the YouTubers stumbled across the Z street-parked. The driver, a Nissan engineer, was on a break at the time, so it’s lucky that they met. It’s even more fortunate that the driver was happy to show off the Z.
We’re told that the Burnt Rubber folks were driving an Infiniti Q60 and Nissan GT-R, so that may have had something to do with it. The Z actually shares its VR30DDTT engine with the Q60, and, to some extent, its soundtrack.
Are you excited for the Nissan Zee? Tell us in the comments.
