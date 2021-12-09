Here's A Scary Cost Breakdown For Repairing A Crashed McLaren 675LT

Now Freddy 'Tavarish' Hernandez's 675LT repair project is done, he's detailed the cost of all the work that's gone into it

Earlier today we found ourselves talking about an accident damaged Porsche Carrera GT listed for auction on CoPart. We weren’t the only ones - motoring journalist and car YouTuber Freddy ‘Tavarish’ Hernandez’ commented on the listing, noting, “I’d love it but I can’t afford this”. Currently, the bidding is at $384,000, and the reserve hasn’t yet been met. Hernandez has some experience in repairing an exotic, limited-run supercar, although the vehicle he started with was a whole lot cheaper than the Porsche. He paid just $80,000 ($60,500) for an accident-damaged McLaren 675LT, which on the face of it seems like a bargain, but it was in a bad way.

It had damage at both ends of the car, wrecked front and rear subframes, and a compromised carbon fibre tub. The knock to the rear was hard enough to damage the gearbox and the turbochargers, and to make matters worse for the mechanical side of things, the McLaren had sat for around three years. In the end, though, as detailed by Tavarish’s cost breakdown, that stuff didn’t work out too expensive considering the kind of car this is. The front subframe was $3,500 new from McLaren, while the rear - a used 650S part that required some tweaks - cost the same. A used gearbox meanwhile was a thoroughly reasonably $2,000. Where it gets really spendy is for a lot of the carbon stuff, especially if sourced directly from McLaren. The front splitter, for instance, was an eye-watering $14,000. The carbon fibre roof with the central scoop - not necessary for the repair, but it does look great - was $9,000 plus $3,500 to route it to the inlet manifold.