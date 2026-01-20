The long-awaited Apollo Evo is heading to production, as just ten examples of the track-only, £3,000,000 hypercar are slated to be built.

While that is not quite bringing the Evo to the masses, it’s still a big move from the brand that was reborn from the now-defunct Gumpert brand. And it’s interesting for a couple of big talking points.

Number one. As most modern hypercars are quietly drifting towards being very quick grand tourers, the Evo has gone the other way, being an unashamedly brash hypercar. It looks wild, aggressive, uncompromising and resolutely old-school in the bits that matter.

The Apollo Evo

The second point is the engine. While most manufacturers would use EV or hybrid power, the Evo relies on something much more exciting. Up front is a naturally aspirated 6.3-litre V12 built by Ferrari, making 800hp and revving like it’s personally offended by emissions regulations - sorry, Greta. Drive also goes through a six-speed sequential, and not a dual-clutch transmission, which is probably because Apollo wants this thing to feel like a race car rather than a very fast iPad.

The Apollo Evo

Crucially, it’s light. At 1,300kg, the Evo undercuts most modern hypercars by a considerable margin, and that matters more than headline numbers. Yes, it’ll do 0–62mph in 2.7 seconds, and yes, it’ll run on to 208mph, but the interesting bit is what happens everywhere else. It's designed to be driven flat-out for lap after lap, not to post one heroic Instagram launch and then cool its batteries for half an hour.

The Apollo Evo

The chassis and aero setup underline that point. Ceramic brakes are standard, Michelin Cup 2Rs are fitted as default, and the downforce figures are frankly ridiculous. At close to 200mph, the rear wing alone is claimed to generate more load than the car weighs.

The Apollo Evo

Inside, it’s functional rather than luxurious. There’s air conditioning, proper displays and sensible ergonomics, because even track-day lunatics appreciate not having a prolapsed disc after a date having fun.

So, if you have got around £3m burning a hole in the back of your sofa, here’s a very nice way to spend it!



More information on the Apollo Evo can be found on the official website.