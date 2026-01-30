Rimac Automobili has delivered the first Nevera R Founder’s Edition, with the handover taking place this week at The I.C.E. St. Moritz. The event marked the first public appearance of the limited-run model, shown on the frozen surface of Lake St. Moritz during the annual winter automotive gathering.

The Founder’s Edition is limited to ten examples worldwide, all of which were allocated shortly after being revealed privately to customers. This first car was displayed in a bespoke two-tone finish, combining Cote D’Azur gloss paint on the upper body with Titanium Silver on the lower section. A narrow central roof stripe, featuring Rimac branding elements and circuit-style graphics, runs the length of the car.

The Nevera R Founder’s Edition was shown alongside Mate Rimac’s personal Nevera, which was scheduled to be driven on the ice during the event. Customer deliveries of the wider Nevera R model began in late 2025, with the Founder’s Edition sitting at the top of the production run in terms of specification and customer involvement.

Each Founder’s Edition buyer takes part in a personalised configuration process at Rimac’s headquarters in Zagreb, working directly with the company’s senior design team. Ownership also includes access to private previews, events and development activities linked to future Rimac projects.

Rimac Nevera R Founder’s Edition Delivered to St. Moritz

The interior of this first car features extensive bespoke detailing, including Indigo Blue leather across the dashboard and seats, contrasting silver upholstery on the driver’s seat, custom stitching and dark grey anodised switchgear. Signatures from Mate Rimac and key members of the development team have been applied to the door sill as a permanent feature.

The Nevera R itself is powered by four electric motors producing a combined 2,107hp, managed by Rimac’s latest all-wheel torque vectoring system. Performance figures include a 0–60mph time of 1.66 seconds and a claimed top speed of 268mph. Aerodynamic revisions increase downforce by 15 per cent over the standard Nevera, while updated tyres and chassis changes have reduced lap times at Rimac’s test facilities.

Production of the Nevera R is capped at 40 units, with the ten Founder’s Edition cars representing the most limited specification.