Drive a Valkyrie, Watch Le Mans, Live Like Bond: Aston Martin’s 2026 plan

Ever looked at your Aston Martin and thought, I’d quite like to really push this on the right roads and tracks? Aston Martin’s 2026 Experiences programme is designed exactly for that — giving owners the chance to take their own cars on epic drives, legendary circuits, and ultra-luxury adventures most people will only ever dream about.

The headline acts are the return of Ascend and Unleashed, Aston’s flagship lifestyle and track programmes, backed up by more accessible regional road trips and track days under the Supertour and Supercharged banners. In other words, whether you want champagne and culture or carbon fibre and lap times, Aston has an option.

Aston Martin 2026 Experiences Calendar Announced

Ascend is the ultra-posh one. Limited to just 12 couples per trip, it combines long, scenic drives with big-name motorsport and cultural events. The 2026 calendar includes VIP access to the 24 Hours of Le Mans, complete with behind-the-scenes access to Aston Martin’s endurance racing operation, a James Bond-themed Italian tour marking 20 years of Casino Royale, and a luxury road trip through Texas timed around the US Grand Prix in Austin.

It’s less about lap records and more about ticking things off a very expensive bucket list.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Aston Martin 2026 Experiences Calendar Announced

Unleashed, on the other hand, is where Aston takes the gloves off. This one is exclusively for owners of its limited-run, track-focused cars, including the Valkyrie, and it’s about driving them properly. Participants get coaching from championship-winning instructors, full technical support and access to some of Europe’s best circuits, including Paul Ricard, the Red Bull Ring and Monza.

Yes, that does mean Valkyries at Monza, and no, try not to think too hard about the insurance.

Aston Martin 2026 Experiences Calendar Announced

For those without a hypercar in the garage, Supertours and Supercharged events broaden things out. Road trips take in places like Marrakesh, Monaco during F1 weekend and the Goodwood Festival of Speed, while track days at Millbrook, Silverstone Stowe and Monticello offer a more traditional performance driving fix.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The takeaway? Aston Martin isn’t just selling cars anymore; it’s selling the idea of actually using them. And if that usage happens to involve a Valkyrie, a race track and someone else organising the logistics, so much the better.

You can check out the full calendar of events on the official website.