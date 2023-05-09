Fast & Furious GT-R Driven By Paul Walker Sells For $1.35 Million At Auction

The Nissan Skyline R34 is a mind blowing car anyway, but add a huge movie franchise and a famous actor and car enthusiast into the mix and you’ve got a GT-R worth $1,357,000 (around £1.1 million). Auctioned last week in Brussels by Bonhams, the R34 sets a new record for the most expensive Nissan ever sold, even eclipsing the 2020 Nissan GT-R50 which was priced from $1,165,000 (around £920,000) when it was new.

Driven in the fourth installment of the Fast and Furious movies, this GT-R was driven and specified by Paul Walker. Whilst the film showed the Skyline getting blown up, several stunt cars and replicas were used so this genuine one was kept in good condition. Its new owner now has a piece of film history as well as an extensively modified GT-R completed by Kaizo Industries.