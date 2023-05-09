or register
Trinity Francis profile picture Trinity Francis 2 days ago
News

Fast & Furious GT-R Driven By Paul Walker Sells For $1.35 Million At Auction

The power of celebrity provenance strikes again, this GT-R from F&F 4 is now the most expensive Nissan ever sold at auction.

Remind me later
Nissan - Fast & Furious GT-R Driven By Paul Walker Sells For $1.35 Million At Auction - News

The Nissan Skyline R34 is a mind blowing car anyway, but add a huge movie franchise and a famous actor and car enthusiast into the mix and you’ve got a GT-R worth $1,357,000 (around £1.1 million). Auctioned last week in Brussels by Bonhams, the R34 sets a new record for the most expensive Nissan ever sold, even eclipsing the 2020 Nissan GT-R50 which was priced from $1,165,000 (around £920,000) when it was new.

Driven in the fourth installment of the Fast and Furious movies, this GT-R was driven and specified by Paul Walker. Whilst the film showed the Skyline getting blown up, several stunt cars and replicas were used so this genuine one was kept in good condition. Its new owner now has a piece of film history as well as an extensively modified GT-R completed by Kaizo Industries.

Nissan - Fast & Furious GT-R Driven By Paul Walker Sells For $1.35 Million At Auction - News

Unlike other cars from the Fast and Furious franchise, like the Toyota Supra that sold for $550k, this is the first car from the films to break seven-figures. It’s also rare for a Japanese car to sell for this much unless they are early production models or have similar celebrity provenance.

See also: Mazda RX-7 From 2 Fast 2 Furious With Flamethrower Exhaust Headed For Auction

Bonhams said, “In its iconic Bayside Blue color, this scene-stealing modern classic is unquestionably one of the most notable and covetable vehicles from the most celebrated automotive film franchise of all time. It is an instantly recognizable example of a timeless design, built to the precise personal specification of a most celebrated (and now sadly missed) true enthusiast.”

More Nissan posts

0 comments

Recommended News A Carriage Fit For A King: Matchbox Celebrates The Coronation In Style Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News Revealed: Max Verstappen's $6.4m personal car collection News Autozam Scrum Kei Monster Truck Crowned 2022 Hot Wheels Legends Tour Winner News Ferrari And Playmobil Team Up To Celebrate Enzo Ferrari's 125th Birthday News Ferrari F40 Seized From Driver With No Insurance News Gordon Murray Automotive Reveals New T.33 Spider News The upgrades that Mercedes and Red Bull are bringing to F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix News Heated Seatbelts Are Coming To Make Winter Driving Less Miserable (And Greener) News How To Keep Your Car Clean If You Vape

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or