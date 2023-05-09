Fast & Furious GT-R Driven By Paul Walker Sells For $1.35 Million At Auction
The power of celebrity provenance strikes again, this GT-R from F&F 4 is now the most expensive Nissan ever sold at auction.
The Nissan Skyline R34 is a mind blowing car anyway, but add a huge movie franchise and a famous actor and car enthusiast into the mix and you’ve got a GT-R worth $1,357,000 (around £1.1 million). Auctioned last week in Brussels by Bonhams, the R34 sets a new record for the most expensive Nissan ever sold, even eclipsing the 2020 Nissan GT-R50 which was priced from $1,165,000 (around £920,000) when it was new.
Driven in the fourth installment of the Fast and Furious movies, this GT-R was driven and specified by Paul Walker. Whilst the film showed the Skyline getting blown up, several stunt cars and replicas were used so this genuine one was kept in good condition. Its new owner now has a piece of film history as well as an extensively modified GT-R completed by Kaizo Industries.
Unlike other cars from the Fast and Furious franchise, like the Toyota Supra that sold for $550k, this is the first car from the films to break seven-figures. It’s also rare for a Japanese car to sell for this much unless they are early production models or have similar celebrity provenance.
See also: Mazda RX-7 From 2 Fast 2 Furious With Flamethrower Exhaust Headed For Auction
Bonhams said, “In its iconic Bayside Blue color, this scene-stealing modern classic is unquestionably one of the most notable and covetable vehicles from the most celebrated automotive film franchise of all time. It is an instantly recognizable example of a timeless design, built to the precise personal specification of a most celebrated (and now sadly missed) true enthusiast.”
0 comments