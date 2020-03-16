Dutch Coachbuilder To Make The Two-Door Range Rover That JLR Canned

A two-door Range Rover might have made sense in the 70s and 80s. But now, when almost all hot hatches have five doors and such things as four-door coupes exist, the prospect of a Range Rover with more difficult to access rear seats seems utterly, absurdly pointless. Yet also, wonderfully pointless.

Two years ago, at the Geneva motor show, Land Rover showed the Range Rover SV Coupe; what was to be a limited edition £250,000 two-door Range Rover based on the latest L405 model. A year after that, it was cancelled and we thought we’d never see a huge and extravagant new Range Rover coupe swishing through Knightsbridge.

But for fans of magnificently futile cars, your prayers have been answered. Dutch coachbuilder, Niels van Roij, has started taking commissions for new two-door Range Rovers.