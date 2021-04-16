CCTV Footage Shows Driver Jumping Rising Drawbridge

Dramatic CCTV footage at a drawbridge in Florida depicts a Hyundai Sante Fe driver’s moment of extreme impatience. On Monday morning they blew past red lights and smashed through both barriers of the Main Street bridge in Daytona Beach, jumping over the middle section as it rose.

Admittedly it’s not quite as dramatic as that famous scene from the Blues Brothers, or more recently, the bit from 2 Fast 2 Furious with the shonky early 2000s CGI, but it was still an extraordinarily dangerous move. Had it been a few seconds later, there could have been one hell of a crash.