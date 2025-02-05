Ferrari Could Reveal Its First EV In October

Well, we now have a date for when the internet itself may well capitulate into its final meltdown. Ferrari will reveal six new cars this year and it seems very, very likely that one of those will be an EV unveiled on 9 October.

In quotes released alongside the announcement of the Maranello manufacturer’s financial results for 2024, its CEO Benedetto Vigna confirmed that the ‘future’ of Ferrari will be revealed on its Capital Markets Day.

Given that note follows straight on from talk about strengthening its electromechanical knowledge, and chairman John Elkann has previously confirmed 2025 as the year of its first EV, you can put the pieces together.

A hybrid Purosangue seems inevitable

Beyond that, we can only speculate as to what the final form that the first Ferrari EV will take. Various spyshots of what is believed to be test mules of the car have revealed a modified Maserati Levante, suggesting it’ll be an SUV – so a double whammy for the purists there.

As for the rest of the new Ferraris, expect more hybrids to come throughout the year. Again we can only speculate, but a version of the Purosangue using some form of plug-in element would seem a solid shout given the need to meet ever-more stringent emissions regulations.

The SF90's production run ended in 2024

On the more ‘proper Ferrari’ end of the scale, a replacement for the departed SF90 Stradale would seem an obvious bet given a gap now exists between the 296 GTB and F80. A more hardcore, Pista-style version of the 296 feels a slam-dunk too – and if that was the case, we’d expect the remaining two gaps to be filled by drop-top versions of those.

That said, we could be completely off the mark here so take all of that with a pinch of salt. It’s an exciting year ahead for the Prancing Horse at least anyway. Given it had a 12 per cent increase in year-on-year profit, we imagine spirits are running high in Maranello.