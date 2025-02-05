Ferrari Could Reveal Its First EV In October

Six new Ferraris are coming this year, and it seems more likely than not its first EV is coming in October
Ferrari F80 - side
Ferrari F80 - side

Well, we now have a date for when the internet itself may well capitulate into its final meltdown. Ferrari will reveal six new cars this year and it seems very, very likely that one of those will be an EV unveiled on 9 October.

In quotes released alongside the announcement of the Maranello manufacturer’s financial results for 2024, its CEO Benedetto Vigna confirmed that the ‘future’ of Ferrari will be revealed on its Capital Markets Day.

Given that note follows straight on from talk about strengthening its electromechanical knowledge, and chairman John Elkann has previously confirmed 2025 as the year of its first EV, you can put the pieces together.

A hybrid Purosangue seems inevitable
A hybrid Purosangue seems inevitable

Beyond that, we can only speculate as to what the final form that the first Ferrari EV will take. Various spyshots of what is believed to be test mules of the car have revealed a modified Maserati Levante, suggesting it’ll be an SUV – so a double whammy for the purists there.

As for the rest of the new Ferraris, expect more hybrids to come throughout the year. Again we can only speculate, but a version of the Purosangue using some form of plug-in element would seem a solid shout given the need to meet ever-more stringent emissions regulations.

The SF90's production run ended in 2024
The SF90's production run ended in 2024

On the more ‘proper Ferrari’ end of the scale, a replacement for the departed SF90 Stradale would seem an obvious bet given a gap now exists between the 296 GTB and F80. A more hardcore, Pista-style version of the 296 feels a slam-dunk too – and if that was the case, we’d expect the remaining two gaps to be filled by drop-top versions of those.

That said, we could be completely off the mark here so take all of that with a pinch of salt. It’s an exciting year ahead for the Prancing Horse at least anyway. Given it had a 12 per cent increase in year-on-year profit, we imagine spirits are running high in Maranello.

me

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

Anonymous

That’s when ICE cars gets banned in Norway

04/18/2021 - 19:25 |
0 | 0
Yusuf Ashari

Kinda sad news though….. but looks like anyone had no choice. Even with the synthetic fuels it’s gonna be for limited use, because I think it was still early days.

04/19/2021 - 07:45 |
0 | 0

Latest News

News
This Is The Face Of Volkswagen’s Sub £20k-EV
VW entry-level EV teaser - front
Italian Cars
Ferrari-Powered Alfa Romeo Rally Car Sees Daylight After 28 Years
Ferrari-powered Alfa Romeo Sprint rally car
Formula 1
Buy This Brawn GP Car And Relive *That* F1 Season
Brawn BGP 001 - front
News
Honda-Nissan Merger May Not Go Ahead After All
Honda and Nissan executives
News
Ferrari Could Reveal Its First EV In October
Ferrari F80 - side
Motorsport
The Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR-LMH Is Here To Fill Le Mans With Glorious V12 Noise
Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR-LMH - front, WEC livery

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Mazda CX-80 Review: A Throwback In Many Good Ways, Some Not
Mazda CX-80, Artisan Red, front 3/4
Reviews
Porsche Macan EV Review: A Good EV, And A Decent Porsche
Porsche Macan 4 - front, driving
Reviews
2025 BMW M5 Review: Right Car, Wrong Badge
G90 BMW M5
Reviews
Porsche Panamera Turbo Review: You Really Don’t Need That Cayenne
Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid - front
Reviews
Mk8.5 VW Golf R Review: Sensible And Sensational
Mk8.5 VW Golf R, front 3/4
Reviews
2024 BMW M4 Review: Now AWD-Only, But I Don’t Mind
BMW M4 - front, driving