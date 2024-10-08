YouTuber Crashes McLaren 570S While Live Streaming

Even with all the advanced driver assistance tech they come with, modern supercars like the McLaren 570S are still something to be approached with caution and respect. Especially if it’s pouring with rain, and you happen to be a moneyed 20-year-old streamer with relatively little high-performance driving experience, and you’re more interested in looking at your phone than concentrating on driving.

Just ask YouTuber and streamer Jack Doherty, who wrote off his 570S Spider over the weekend on a very wet highway near Miami. Doherty, 20, was live on streaming platform Kick, being filmed by a passenger, and was seen glancing down at his phone as he drove along.

After a brief flare of revs, the car broke loose at an indicated 70mph, at which point any attempts to correct the loss of control were in vain. Moments later, the car speared into a metal barrier.

Egregiously, Doherty continued to stream after the crash, despite his passenger – identified only as Michael – visibly bleeding from a significant head wound. The McLaren, which wears a paint gun splatter wrap, had its front end completely destroyed by the impact – or in Doherty’s words, “my whole f***ing car broke” – and its airbags deployed.

Another piece of footage shows Doherty and his passenger being helped from the car by bystanders – all while he continues streaming – where he seems visibly more concerned about the car than the wellbeing of his friend.

Perhaps the best news to come out of this is that Kick pretty swiftly banned Doherty’s account for its depiction of dangerous and illegal driving. For his part, Doherty has shown very little remorse, only saying in a Tweet “I’m so sorry Michael for putting you thru that,” and then using clips of the crash’s aftermath as the basis of jokes around his upcoming 21st birthday.

It’s not clear if Doherty will face any charges as a result of the crash.