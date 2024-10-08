YouTuber Crashes McLaren 570S While Live Streaming

Jack Doherty, 20, was looking at his phone and driving in heavy rain when he lost control, sliding headfirst into a barrier and writing off the McLaren
Mike Bartholomew headshot
Jack Doherty's crashed McLaren / @FearedBuck on X
Jack Doherty's crashed McLaren / @FearedBuck on X

Even with all the advanced driver assistance tech they come with, modern supercars like the McLaren 570S are still something to be approached with caution and respect. Especially if it’s pouring with rain, and you happen to be a moneyed 20-year-old streamer with relatively little high-performance driving experience, and you’re more interested in looking at your phone than concentrating on driving.

Just ask YouTuber and streamer Jack Doherty, who wrote off his 570S Spider over the weekend on a very wet highway near Miami. Doherty, 20, was live on streaming platform Kick, being filmed by a passenger, and was seen glancing down at his phone as he drove along.

After a brief flare of revs, the car broke loose at an indicated 70mph, at which point any attempts to correct the loss of control were in vain. Moments later, the car speared into a metal barrier.

Egregiously, Doherty continued to stream after the crash, despite his passenger – identified only as Michael – visibly bleeding from a significant head wound. The McLaren, which wears a paint gun splatter wrap, had its front end completely destroyed by the impact – or in Doherty’s words, “my whole f***ing car broke” – and its airbags deployed.

Another piece of footage shows Doherty and his passenger being helped from the car by bystanders – all while he continues streaming – where he seems visibly more concerned about the car than the wellbeing of his friend.

Perhaps the best news to come out of this is that Kick pretty swiftly banned Doherty’s account for its depiction of dangerous and illegal driving. For his part, Doherty has shown very little remorse, only saying in a Tweet “I’m so sorry Michael for putting you thru that,” and then using clips of the crash’s aftermath as the basis of jokes around his upcoming 21st birthday.

It’s not clear if Doherty will face any charges as a result of the crash.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
The Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II Is Here To Drive Or Be Driven In
Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II - front
Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II - front
News
The New VW California Is Your £63k Mobile Studio Apartment
Volkswagen California Ocean - front
Volkswagen California Ocean - front
News
The World Doesn’t Need A 1000bhp Cadillac Escalade, But We’re Glad It Exists
Hennessey H1000 Escalade-V - front
Hennessey H1000 Escalade-V - front
News
400bhp Four-Pot Lotus Emira Launched, But There’s A Catch
Lotus Emira Turbo SE - side
Lotus Emira Turbo SE - side
News
YouTuber Crashes McLaren 570S While Live Streaming
Jack Doherty's crashed McLaren / @FearedBuck on X
Jack Doherty's crashed McLaren / @FearedBuck on X
News
This Kia Pride EV Is A Restomod We Never Saw Coming
Kia Pride EV - front
Kia Pride EV - front

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2024 Toyota Yaris Hybrid Review: Too Sensible For Its Own Good
Toyota Yaris Hybrid - front
Toyota Yaris Hybrid - front
Reviews
KGM Torres Review: ‘Fine’ Doesn’t Cut It
KGM Torres EVX - driving
KGM Torres EVX - driving
Reviews
2024 Mini Cooper S Review: In A Class Of Its Own (Literally)
Mini Cooper S - front
Mini Cooper S - front
Reviews
Alfa Romeo Tonale Review: A Good Car, But Not A Great Alfa
Alfa Romeo Tonale - front
Alfa Romeo Tonale - front
Reviews
VW Multivan Review: Secretly The Best Thing VW Makes
VW Multivan - driving
VW Multivan - driving
Reviews
Peugeot 308 SW Review: (Platform) Sharing Is Caring
Peugeot 308 SW - front
Peugeot 308 SW - front