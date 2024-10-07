Mark Zuckerberg Reveals Stretched Porsche Cayenne With Sliding Doors

The Facebook and Meta co-founder and CEO has had this bizarre creation built as a gift for his wife
Mark Zuckerberg's Porsche Cayenne 'minivan'
Mark Zuckerberg's Porsche Cayenne 'minivan'

It’s been a good couple of weeks for bizarrely modified Porsches. Not too long ago, we drew your attention to a six-wheeled 944 pickup that was up for auction, and now there’s this: an extra-stretched Porsche Cayenne ‘minivan’ with sliding doors. Just as strange is the person responsible for it: co-founder and CEO of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg took to Facebook and Instagram – two platforms owned by his company, Meta – to show off this unexpected creation, which has been built by West Coast Customs. One of the go-to companies for unusual custom builds. In the past, it’s created a real-life version of the iconic Banshee from the Grand Theft Auto series.

This longboi Cayenne, though, is a gift for Zuckerberg’s wife, Priscilla Chan. According to his post, she wanted a minivan – not surprising, since the couple have three children – and he evidently felt that none of the dwindling number of old-school people carriers available in the US were worthy.

Instead, he took a Cayenne to West Coast Customs, which has given its wheelbase an enormous stretch and replaced its regular rear doors with minivan-style electrically sliding ones.

It’s not just any Cayenne, either: it’s a Turbo GT. The hardest, most performance-focused version of Porsche’s big SUV, this model was briefly available in Europe, but was dropped here with the Cayenne’s facelift as it fell foul of emissions rules. It lives on in places like the US, though, where it packs a 650bhp, 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8.

Mark Zuckerberg, Priscilla Chan, and their Porsches
Mark Zuckerberg, Priscilla Chan, and their Porsches

How much the stretch might have affected the Turbo GT’s circa-three-second 0-60mph time and physics-defying handling isn’t clear, but we have to imagine WCC has invested in some serious chassis reinforcements. We also hope Zuckerberg and Chan’s kids don’t get carsick.

Zuckerberg, who was once pictured driving a Honda Fit, seems to be indulging in a newfound automotive passion at the moment. Along with the Cayenne ‘minivan’, he announced that he’d got himself a manual 911 GT3 Touring in a matching spec, and just last week, he revealed that he mostly daily drives a Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing.

